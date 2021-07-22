Clarinda qualifies for state baseball

“From the four-spot down in our lineup, we hit the ball hard (Tuesday),” Eberly said. “To advance it can’t be just your everyday guys and (Tuesday) it was Logan and Jarod and Jon and Isaac who all got good metal on the bat. Hopefully we can keep that momentum.”

The Cardinals will hope to keep that momentum going into the state tournament, a feat that Shull and Green thought was pretty incredible shortly after the game.

“It feels amazing and is giving me chills,” Shull said. “I’m not playing a sport in college next year, so to end my career at state is a great feeling. I love this team.”

“It’s something we have been working for throughout the school year,” Green added, “to get better and go get that next banner and we did it.”

Shull started on the mound for the Cardinals and battled through an outing where he struggled with his control.

A single after a walk and the error mentioned by Green brought in the game’s first run in the second inning. A walk and then two singles gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the third.

Shull gave his team five innings on the mound, striking out six. He gave up four hits, four walks and three runs, two earned.