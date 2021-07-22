Clarinda qualifies for state baseball

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Clarinda Cardinals made history Tuesday, July 20, advancing to the program’s first state baseball tournament since 2005 with an 8-3 win over Panorama in a game played at Lewis Central High School.
Clarinda is the number five seed in the Class 2A state field and will open tournament play at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Unity Christian at Merchants Park in Carroll. Tuesday’s winners advance to the semifinals the following evening. The final is set for Thursday, July 29.
It’s the school’s fourth state tournament appearance all time. Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly led the 2005 team and has been close to a repeat performance several times before finally seeing it happen Tuesday.
“It was a pretty emotional moment,” Eberly said. “These kids worked hard for it. We have been close the last couple years and these kids deserve it. They went out and outplayed a really good team and did what they needed to.”
Clarinda grabbed the momentum in the bottom of the third inning. Logan Green came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs and ripped a double over the right fielder’s head to score three runs and give Clarinda a 4-2 lead.
“Logan’s hit was the momentum turner,” Eberly said. “That ball was hit so hard and those are the hardest ones to handle, right at you. It got up on the kid and ate him up. That was the difference. We took that momentum and never let them get back in it.”
Green said Michael Shull had a few words for him going into that at-bat.
“I had an error in the first inning,” Green said, “and Michael looked at me before my at-bat and said ‘go get me that run back’ and I went and got him that run back.”
Shull said after the hit it was the most energetic he’s seen the dugout this season, and the Cardinals kept rolling from there.
Panorama got one run back in the fourth on an RBI double by Evan Taylor, but the Cardinals came right back with two runs in the home fourth.
Jarod McNeese singled to open the inning against Panorama starting pitcher Brice Taylor, and then went around to third on two straight wild pitches. Jon McCall walked and then Isaac Jones doubled into the left center gap to score McNeese. A walk loaded the bases before Tadyn Brown drove in a run on a groundout.
The Cardinals added two more runs in the fifth on three straight hits to start the inning. Green doubled, this time to left field, which prompted the Panthers to bring Domonic Walker in to pitch. Walker was greeted by Cole Baumgart’s RBI single. McNeese followed with a double, scoring Baumgart.
The Cardinals finished with 11 hits with Green leading the way with three to go with three RBIs. McNeese and Jones added two hits each.
“From the four-spot down in our lineup, we hit the ball hard (Tuesday),” Eberly said. “To advance it can’t be just your everyday guys and (Tuesday) it was Logan and Jarod and Jon and Isaac who all got good metal on the bat. Hopefully we can keep that momentum.”
The Cardinals will hope to keep that momentum going into the state tournament, a feat that Shull and Green thought was pretty incredible shortly after the game.
“It feels amazing and is giving me chills,” Shull said. “I’m not playing a sport in college next year, so to end my career at state is a great feeling. I love this team.”
“It’s something we have been working for throughout the school year,” Green added, “to get better and go get that next banner and we did it.”
Shull started on the mound for the Cardinals and battled through an outing where he struggled with his control.
A single after a walk and the error mentioned by Green brought in the game’s first run in the second inning. A walk and then two singles gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the third.
Shull gave his team five innings on the mound, striking out six. He gave up four hits, four walks and three runs, two earned.
Wyatt Schmitt came on in relief and struck out the first two Panthers he saw to start a perfect sixth inning. He gave up a pair of hits in the seventh, but struck out the final two batters he faced to keep the final score at 8-3 and start the Cardinal celebration.
“Michael labored through the effort and battled because he’s a competitor,” Eberly said, “and then Wyatt shut them down. I’m proud of Wyatt to come in and do that.”
The Cardinals improved to 18-11 and enter a Class 2A field that includes just one team that was ranked in the final Baseball Coaches Association Top 10. That team is second-ranked Van Meter, who is the top seed. Clarinda has the fourth best season winning percentage of any team in the field.