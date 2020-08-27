Clarinda’s fall sports season starts Saturday as the Cardinal football and cross country teams open the season.
Football starts play Saturday in Treynor while cross country opens in Glenwood after Tuesday’s meet at Shenandoah was postponed due to heat.
Volleyball opens Tuesday with a non-conference road match against Stanton.
Tuesday’s cross country meet in Shenandoah has been postponed one week and will now be run Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The Cardinal girls cross country team returns all five scorers from last season’s state qualifying meet, including Mayson Hartley who finished 24th at last year’s Class 2A state meet as a freshman. Ashlyn Eberly ran at the state meet two years ago. Junior Molly Lihs and sophomores Keely Boltinghouse and Hannah Milleson also return.
The Cardinal boys return six of the seven that ran at last season’s state-qualifying meet, including three athletes who weren’t far off of qualifying for the state meet. Senior Jon McCall has been extremely close to qualifying two years in a row. He returns along with juniors Michael Mayer and Mark Everett. Senior Jordan Fasnacht and sophomores Luke Baker and Alec Wyman are also back.
Clarinda cross country coach Jane Mayer expects some freshmen to have a say in the varsity lineup all season as well.
Clarinda football is ready to open the season Saturday in Treynor. Clarinda is home for the first time, Saturday, Sept. 4, against Panorama in the only other non-district game on the schedule. That game will also be the first time the Cardinals will play on their new grass field, which was worked on over the summer.
The Cardinals are back up in Class 2A this fall. They will play in District 9 with Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Atlantic, Red Oak and Shenandoah, along with Des Moines Christian and Greene County. Red Oak and Shenandoah are the only district home games.
The Cardinals return Michael Shull, who passed for 365 yards, rushed for 357 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns.
The Cardinals return three athletes who caught passes last season, led by Cole Ridnour’s 10 catches for 118 yards. Xander Pullen and Grant Jobe hauled in two passes each. One of Pullen’s catches went for a touchdown.
Logan Green is the team’s top returning tackler with 43.5 total tackles and 15 tackles for loss. Ridnour, Crew Howard, Shull and Drew Brown make up the rest of the top five in returning tacklers.
Shull intercepted three passes, Brown two and Tadyn Brown one. Ridnour recovered three fumbles, taking one back for a touchdown. Jobe and Wyatt Schmitt both had a fumble recovery as well with Schmitt scoring.
Drew Brown returned kicks and punts last season and Tadyn Brown returned a punt for a touchdown in his one return last season.
Nathan Barnes also returns to handle the kicking and punting duties. Barnes made four of five field goals last season with a long of 35. He connected on 16 of 20 extra point attempts. He’s also the Clarinda punter with an average boot of 34 yards.
Clarinda volleyball travels to Creston two days after their trip to Stanton next week before hosting their annual tournament, Saturday, Sept. 5. Lewis Central, Red Oak, St. Albert, Mount Ayr and East Mills are all scheduled to come to Clarinda for matches this fall.
Jessalee Neihart is Clarinda’s leading returner in kills from last season. Her 66 is just two more than Faith Espinosa and seven more than Teya Stickler. Stickler was last year’s setter with 443 assists.
Espinosa and Stickler are also the leading returners in blocks while Stickler is the leading returner in digs.
Neihart served at better than 90 percent last season while Stickler led the team with 39 aces.
