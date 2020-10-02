Clarinda enjoys big early lead in Pride of Page County

Clarinda is off to a good start as they look to claim the 2020-21 Pride of Page County Trophy.

Clarinda leads Shenandoah 11-2 after all of the head-to-head meetings in fall sports. The academic points for the fall sports season have yet to be tallied.

Shenandoah won last year’s all-sports battle between the two schools by four points. It was the first year of the competition.

Clarinda earned three points for winning the football game between the two schools and another two for winning the volleyball match.

Shenandoah’s only points came in girls cross country at the Clarinda meet. Clarinda earned two points for boys cross country at Clarinda and two points each for both boys and girls at Shenandoah.