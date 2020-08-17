Clarinda cross country has multiple athletes with goals of finishing their season in Fort Dodge at the state meet.
Head coach Jane Mayer returns several athletes on both the boys and girls teams this year with both teams hopeful they have talent at the top and depth throughout the lineup to improve in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and make a push toward qualifying for the state meet.
“We do have a ton of kids back,” said Mayer, “and the crazy thing is we have eight freshmen, and seven of them are boys, and they are good. I wouldn’t be surprised if at least two of them see varsity action this year.”
Mayson Hartley and Ashlyn Eberly both have state meet experience and return to lead the girls team. Hartley was a state qualifier last season and Eberly made it two years ago. Keely Boltinghouse is also back after finishing just behind Eberly at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet last season. Mayer adds there is an incoming freshman who is competing well and pushing her teammates.
On the boys side, Jon McCall, Michael Mayer and Mark Everett are all back after all finishing in the top 25 at last season’s state qualifying meet. Alec Wyman, Jordan Fasnacht and Luke Baker are also returners, who are all looking good so far.
“McCall is looking super strong,” said Mayer. “He has been so close the last two years as far as going to state. I’m hoping this is the year he does it with or without a team. I would really like it to be with a team. We have so much competition right now in the order.”
Mayer adds there are a couple other returners and a couple freshmen who will fight for those varsity positions.
“It’s been fun on the boys side because everybody likes each other and they are really competitive,” said Mayer. “It’s the best thing that you can push your friends to be their best and still be friends.”
The first meet for the Cardinals is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Shenandoah. The Cardinals prepare for that as the only athletic team in the school that was able to start practice on time as positive COVID-19 cases postponed the beginning of volleyball and football practice. Mayer hopes everyone can stay healthy and her teams can find the finish line this season.
“I work with the distance kids in track and we had been working for three weeks this spring when we were shut down,” Mayer said. “It was like someone punching you in the stomach. These extracurricular activities are what keep a lot of the kids going and what they are excited about. I’m hoping they can experience a full cross country season.”
Clarinda’s annual home meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8.
