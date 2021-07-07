Clarinda cheer squad earns Spirit Award at Iowa State camp

The 2021-22 Cardinal Cheerleading squad attended NCA Cheer camp at the Iowa State University campus in Ames, June 28-30. Many of the cheerleaders had not been to any sort of camp before and represented Clarinda very well. They were the only squad to win the infamous Spirit Stick every day of camp, thus leading to them taking home the NCA Spirit Award, for overall spirit at camp (voted on by their peers).

The girls learned new cheers and dances on day one, worked on perfecting those cheers and dances on day two and were judged on their performances on day three. Day two the teams began perfecting their performances of top cheer, chant and band chant. They won an excellence (red) ribbon for their top cheer and chant and a superior (blue) ribbon for their band chant. On day three they took home the first place trophy for their band chant and placed second in the top chant category. All the hard work the girls showed the three days of camp helped them gain a bid to the NCA national competition for High Schools.