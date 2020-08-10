Clarinda cancels initial football, volleyball practices

The start of fall practice for the Clarinda High School football and volleyball programs has been delayed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.
Football won’t be able to practice until Thursday, Aug. 20 and volleyball’s start has been delayed an additional two days to Saturday, Aug. 22.
Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said several members of both teams were exposed to a confirmed positive case during preseason camp last week. This applies to 7-12 athletes in both programs. The families of those athletes have been contacted by Page County Public Health and have been advised to quarantine.
The first official day of high school sports practice in the state was Monday, Aug. 10. Cross country, cheer and band were not affected and are continuing with scheduled practice this week.
Bergman said not all athletes at the camps have been advised to quarantine, but it was a large enough number the district decided to cancel practices until that date.
Families of the affected athletes received a letter from the district over the weekend. Bergman met with the district’s coaches, principals and South Page officials Monday morning to discuss the matter. She said they also spent time on what they have done well to protect the kids and keep them safe so far and added that all were in agreement they want the teams to participate this fall.
Bergman said no changes to the game schedule have been made at this time. Varsity football is scheduled to scrimmage at Riverside on Aug. 21 with the season opener scheduled for the following Friday at Treynor. Varsity volleyball is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Stanton.
