Clarinda athletes receive Hawkeye 10 Academic Award

There were 12 Clarinda athletes who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Spring Sports All Academic Award, released Monday, June 7, by the conference.

Only seniors are eligible for this award and they must earn a varsity letter in their sport and attain a 3.5 cumulative Grade Point Average during their high school career.

Clarinda athletes are below.

Girls Golf: Jalyn Sharr.

Girls Tennis: Giorgia Masciovecchio.

Girls Track and Field: Kristen Smith, Teya Stickler, Madison Sunderman and Alice Tamagno.

Boys Golf: Zach Pirtle.

Boys Track and Field: Jordan Fasnacht, Crew Howard, Jonathan McCall, Mason McClarnon and Damon Nally.

Overall, the conference gave the award to 204 student-athletes during the spring sports season.