Cardinals sweep field events, runner-up at Ram Relays

The Clarinda boys track and field team swept the field events and earned a runner-up finish at the Glenwood Ram Relays Monday, April 5.

Glenwood’s 171 points were well ahead of Clarinda’s 132 to take the team title. Atlantic finished third in the seven-team field with 118 points.

Four different Cardinal athletes won the four field event competitions.

Crew Howard and Grant Jobe took the top two spots in the discus. Howard won the event with a throw of 129 feet, 2 inches. Jobe wasn’t far behind at 126-5.

Logan Green easily won the discus. His best throw traveled 47-2, more than 5 feet better than the runner-up. Howard scored a team point in the event as well.

Michael Shull took the long jump title with a leap of 21-2.5, nearly one foot better than the runner-up. Kade Engstrand also scored a team point for the Cardinals in the event with a sixth-place leap.

Isaac Jones cleared 6-4 to win the high jump by six inches. Three Cardinals cleared 5-8 to earn the team four more points.