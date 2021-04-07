Cardinals sweep field events, runner-up at Ram Relays

The Clarinda boys track and field team swept the field events and earned a runner-up finish at the Glenwood Ram Relays Monday, April 5.
Glenwood’s 171 points were well ahead of Clarinda’s 132 to take the team title. Atlantic finished third in the seven-team field with 118 points.
Four different Cardinal athletes won the four field event competitions.
Crew Howard and Grant Jobe took the top two spots in the discus. Howard won the event with a throw of 129 feet, 2 inches. Jobe wasn’t far behind at 126-5.
Logan Green easily won the discus. His best throw traveled 47-2, more than 5 feet better than the runner-up. Howard scored a team point in the event as well.
Michael Shull took the long jump title with a leap of 21-2.5, nearly one foot better than the runner-up. Kade Engstrand also scored a team point for the Cardinals in the event with a sixth-place leap.
Isaac Jones cleared 6-4 to win the high jump by six inches. Three Cardinals cleared 5-8 to earn the team four more points.
Clarinda’s only other event win came in the day’s first running event as Cole Ridnour, Nathan King, Shull and Tadyn Brown teamed up to win the 800 meter sprint medley relay in a time of 1 minute, 38.1 seconds, just 0.08 seconds ahead of second place.
Also in the relays, the Cardinals finished second in the 4x200 with Ridnour, Tyler Raybourn, Engstrand and Wyatt Schmitt in a time of 1:38.19 and second in the 4x800 in 9:16.40 with Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman and Jon McCall.
Clarinda added third-place relay finishes in the 4x100 with Shull, Brown, Ridnour and King in 45.55 and the shuttle hurdle relay with Damon Nally, Engstrand, Jones and Schmitt in 1:14.52.
They were also fourth in the 1600 medley and fifth in the 4x400.
Mason McClarnon earned a runner-up finish in the 400 meter dash for the Cardinals, finishing in 54.91. Shull and Brown earned third-place finishes in the 100 and 200. Shull finished the 100 in 11.80 and Brown the 200 in 23.72.
The Cardinals also took fifth-place individual finishes from Engstrand in the 200, Nally in the 110 hurdles, Jones in the 400 hurdles and Treyton Schaapherder in the 3200.
The Cardinals come home to finish a two-meet week with the Cardinal Relays Friday.
Full Clarinda Results (Top 6 are noted)
100 meter dash – 3. Michael Shull 11.80. Cole Ridnour 12.53. Tyler Raybourn 12.59. Adam Johnson 12.83. Kaden Whipp 12.98. Ayden Sunderman 13.37. Savian Engstrand 14.14. Tucker Gordon 14.34. Jesse James 14.65. Landry Hester 14.98.
200 meter dash – 3. Tadyn Brown 23.72. 5. Kade Engstrand 24.39. Mason McClarnon 25.25. Nathan King 25.72. Wyatt Schmitt 26.21. Adam Johnson 26.76. Kaden Whipp 27.16. Taten Eighmy 24.49. Levi Meads 27.86. Ayden Sunderman 27.97. Karson Downey 28.32. Cole Baumgart 28.36. Leland Woodruff 29.20. Dillan Hunter 29.60. Jesse James 30.60.
400 meter dash – 2. Mason McClarnon 54.91. Nathan King 57.80. Karson Downey 1:01.47. Leland Woodruff 1:02.16. Deacon Iverson 1:03.16. Grant Barr 1:04.86. Logan Gladman 1:08.44. Dalton Wright 1:10.36.
800 meter run – Jon McCall 2:16.15. Michael Mayer 2:19.60. Alec Wyman 2:25.55. Forrest Eberly 2:29.24. Grant Barr 2:43.31. Deacon Iverson 2:49.03. Logan Gladman 2:54.76. Dalton Wright 2:59.39.
1600 meter run – Treyton Schaapherder 5:24.30. Mark Everett 5:30.69. Jordan Fasnacht 5:45.63. Alex Lihs 5:52.90.
3200 meter run – 5. Treyton Schaapherder 11:43.69. 6. Mark Everett 11:43.94. Jordan Fasnacht 12:26.62. Alex Lihs 12:51.38.
110 meter hurdles – 5. Damon Nally 18.45. 6. Isaac Jones 19.07. Xavier Degroot 19.53.
400 meter hurdles – 5. Isaac Jones 1:01.66. Tyler Raybourn 1:03.83. Damon Nally 1:06.15. Xavier Degroot 1:12.77.
Discus – 1. Crew Howard 129-2. 2. Grant Jobe 126-5. Logan Green 103-2. Marshall Durfey 100-4. Creighton Tuzzio 90-2.
Shot put – 1. Logan Green 47-2. Crew Howard 37-2.5. Grant Jobe 36-9. Teagan Fichter 35-6. Owen Johnson 30-2.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones 6-4. 4. Wyatt Schmitt 5-8. 5. Ethan McAndrews 5-8. 6. Cole Baumgart 5-8. Dalton Wright 5-2.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull 21-2.5. 6. Kade Engstrand 19-2.25. Mason McClarnon 16-5.5. Taten Eighmy 16-4. Ayden Sunderman 14-8.75.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown, Cole Ridnour, Nathan King) 45.55. Clarinda (Kaden Whipp, Ayden Sunderman, Karson Downey, Taten Eighmy) 50.83.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Tyler Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:38.19. Clarinda (Savian Engstrand, Cole Baumgart, Tucker Gordon, Dillan Hunter) 1:55.53.
4x400 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Ethan McAndrews, Tyler Raybourn, Michael Mayer) 3:54.32. Clarinda (Leland Woodruff, Brayden Hayes, Forrest Eberly, Jon McCall) 3:54.53.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 9:16.40.
800 meter medley relay – 1. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Nathan King, Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown) 1:38.10.
1600 meter medley relay – 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Ethan McAndrews, Forrest Eberly, Brayden Hayes) 4:08.98.