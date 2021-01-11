Cardinal wrestling sweeps at Winterset

The Clarinda wrestling team won all four of its duals to win its portion of the Gary Christensen Dual Tournament Saturday, Jan. 9 at Winterset.

The tournament was divided into three pools of five teams each and the Cardinals beat all four of the other teams in their pool. They defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 66-12, Martensdale-St. Marys 57-12, ADM 51-27 and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 63-15.

Eight different Cardinal wrestlers picked up four wins, with Leland Woodruff and Karson Downey earning four contested wins on the day. Woodruff earned three falls and beat Riley Nichols of Martensdale-St. Marys 5-0, all at 126 pounds.

Downey also won three matches by fall and won his other match by decision, all at 145. His decision was a 13-12 nailbiter over Devin Schall of Martensdale-St. Marys.

Kaden Whipp, Tyler Raybourn, Jase Wilmes and Logan Green all won three contested matches and took a forfeit during the tournament.

Whipp was on the mat for 47 seconds total in earning his three pins, and that includes bumping up from 106 to 113 in two of his matches.

Raybourn earned two falls and a decision at 152. His full match was an 11-5 victory over Chris Simmons of ADM.