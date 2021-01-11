Cardinal wrestling sweeps at Winterset

The Clarinda wrestling team won all four of its duals to win its portion of the Gary Christensen Dual Tournament Saturday, Jan. 9 at Winterset.
The tournament was divided into three pools of five teams each and the Cardinals beat all four of the other teams in their pool. They defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 66-12, Martensdale-St. Marys 57-12, ADM 51-27 and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 63-15.
Eight different Cardinal wrestlers picked up four wins, with Leland Woodruff and Karson Downey earning four contested wins on the day. Woodruff earned three falls and beat Riley Nichols of Martensdale-St. Marys 5-0, all at 126 pounds.
Downey also won three matches by fall and won his other match by decision, all at 145. His decision was a 13-12 nailbiter over Devin Schall of Martensdale-St. Marys.
Kaden Whipp, Tyler Raybourn, Jase Wilmes and Logan Green all won three contested matches and took a forfeit during the tournament.
Whipp was on the mat for 47 seconds total in earning his three pins, and that includes bumping up from 106 to 113 in two of his matches.
Raybourn earned two falls and a decision at 152. His full match was an 11-5 victory over Chris Simmons of ADM.
Wilmes earned two falls and a 7-0 decision over Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Bradley Metz, all at 182.
Clarinda’s 285-pounder Green won twice by fall and beat Alan Allsup of Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0.
Cole Ridnour and Crew Howard were the other two with four wins. Both athletes won twice by fall and took two forfeits.
Michael Mayer won three of his four matches on the day. All of his wins were contested matches at 132, and all three were by fall.
Kale Downey earned two contested wins, three total. Both of his contested wins were by fall.
Dillan Hunter and Brayden Nothwehr both won one contested match by fall. Hunter also won a match by forfeit while Ayden Sunderman also took a forfeit on the day for the Cardinals.
The four wins push Clarinda’s dual record to 16-4. The Cardinals are off until their next tournament, Saturday at Centerville.