Cardinal wrestling splits H-10 duals at Kuemper

The Clarinda wrestling team split two Hawkeye Ten Conference duals Thursday, Jan. 7, beating Kuemper Catholic 44-33 and losing to Creston/Orient-Macksburg 42-21.

Clarinda and St. Albert didn’t wrestle didn’t wrestle in a quad at Kuemper Catholic High School.

Clarinda won six of 10 contested matches against the Knights. Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard and Logan Green started the dual with wins. Ridnour and Green earned first period falls while Howard beat Cal Wanninger by a 9-2 decision.

Ayden Sunderman and Kale Downey earned falls at 120 and 138, coupled with forfeit wins from Leland Woodruff and Michael Mayer and the Cardinals led 39-12.

Kuemper won the next four matches, however, with two falls, a forfeit and a 2-1 win for Hayden Stout over Tyler Raybourn at 152.

Jase Wilmes completed the Cardinal win with a pin at 182.

The Cardinals were docked a team point during the dual for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The only team that hasn’t lost a conference dual yet stayed that way on Thursday as the Panthers doubled up the Cardinals.

Creston won seven of the 12 contested matches with seven of the matches going the distance.