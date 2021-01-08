Cardinal wrestling splits H-10 duals at Kuemper

The Clarinda wrestling team split two Hawkeye Ten Conference duals Thursday, Jan. 7, beating Kuemper Catholic 44-33 and losing to Creston/Orient-Macksburg 42-21.
Clarinda and St. Albert didn’t wrestle didn’t wrestle in a quad at Kuemper Catholic High School.
Clarinda won six of 10 contested matches against the Knights. Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard and Logan Green started the dual with wins. Ridnour and Green earned first period falls while Howard beat Cal Wanninger by a 9-2 decision.
Ayden Sunderman and Kale Downey earned falls at 120 and 138, coupled with forfeit wins from Leland Woodruff and Michael Mayer and the Cardinals led 39-12.
Kuemper won the next four matches, however, with two falls, a forfeit and a 2-1 win for Hayden Stout over Tyler Raybourn at 152.
Jase Wilmes completed the Cardinal win with a pin at 182.
The Cardinals were docked a team point during the dual for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The only team that hasn’t lost a conference dual yet stayed that way on Thursday as the Panthers doubled up the Cardinals.
Creston won seven of the 12 contested matches with seven of the matches going the distance.
Green earned a 5-3 win at 285, Sunderman won 5-2 at 120 and Kale Downey earned a 10-7 decision at 138.
On the other side, Ridnour lost to Jackson Kinsella 11-5 at 195, Mayer lost 5-3 to Brandon Briley at 132, Karson Downey dropped a 3-1 match to Keaton Street at 145 and Wilmes lost 1-0 to Andy Weis at 182.
Howard and Whipp earned wins by fall for the Cardinals.
After the split, the Cardinals hold a 12-4 overall dual record, 6-2 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. They travel to Winterset Saturday.