Cardinal volleyball starts strong in loss to Lewis Central

Elwood was also impressed with how her team stayed strong even after having missed out on four set points.

“They were mentally tough,” said Elwood. “Lewis Central looked good and played hard and I’m proud of the girls for sticking with it and staying tough in the first set.”

An early 5-0 run gave the Titans an 8-4 lead in the second set and they pulled away from there. Another 7-0 run made it 17-6 as they coasted to the 25-12 win to even the match.

Lewis Central scored the first four points of the third set and Clarinda was never in it in a 25-10 win.

The Cardinals came out strong in the fourth set and led 10-5. Lewis Central came back to take a 14-12 advantage, leading to a Cardinal timeout. Clarinda stayed close until the final moments when a 5-0 run pulled Lewis Central from 19-17 to 24-17.

Clarinda fell to 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Elwood said it comes down to defense going forward.

“We talk about it a lot,” she said. “Every single ball we have to give all-out effort. We’re not going to put the ball down every time, so our defense has to be stronger than the other team’s defense. We have to work on that consistency with our defense.”