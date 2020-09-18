Cardinal volleyball starts strong in loss to Lewis Central

CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team gave its home crowd something to be quite excited about for the first set, but fell 3-1 to Lewis Central, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Two seniors stood out on the offensive end on senior night as Faith Espinosa and Jessalee Neihart combined for nine first set kills in a 27-25 opening set win for the Cardinals.
Teya Stickler, Makayla Fichter and Kristen Smith are the other Cardinal seniors.
The Class 4A No. 15 Titans responded, however, taking the next three sets 25-12, 25-10 and 25-18 to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win.
Espinosa opened the match with a kill and then her and Neihart put the ball away on three consecutive points to give Clarinda an early 6-3 lead. Every time Lewis Central made a run in the opening set, Clarinda had an answer. Lewis Central’s final run came in eliminating four set points to even the opener at 24. A Lewis Central hitting error put Clarinda back in front, but a Grace Ruzicka kill tied the set again. The Cardinals went back in front on a Titan error and then an Espinosa kill gave them the opening set.
“We were excited and ready to go,” Clarinda co-head coach Macy Elwood said about the opening match. “That’s how we need to come out every night. That’s the best we have warmed up and the best we have come out all season and I’m proud of them for that. We just need to find consistency.”
Elwood was also impressed with how her team stayed strong even after having missed out on four set points.
“They were mentally tough,” said Elwood. “Lewis Central looked good and played hard and I’m proud of the girls for sticking with it and staying tough in the first set.”
An early 5-0 run gave the Titans an 8-4 lead in the second set and they pulled away from there. Another 7-0 run made it 17-6 as they coasted to the 25-12 win to even the match.
Lewis Central scored the first four points of the third set and Clarinda was never in it in a 25-10 win.
The Cardinals came out strong in the fourth set and led 10-5. Lewis Central came back to take a 14-12 advantage, leading to a Cardinal timeout. Clarinda stayed close until the final moments when a 5-0 run pulled Lewis Central from 19-17 to 24-17.
Clarinda fell to 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Elwood said it comes down to defense going forward.
“We talk about it a lot,” she said. “Every single ball we have to give all-out effort. We’re not going to put the ball down every time, so our defense has to be stronger than the other team’s defense. We have to work on that consistency with our defense.”
Kaitlin Allen is the co-head coach along with Elwood and while agreeing with Elwood about the needed defensive improvement, she said they have come a long way in that area.
“We have seen more effort from them this year than in past years,” said Allen, “which is what we’re stressing in practice, going after every ball, bodies on the floor. That’s transferring into games, which is a positive.”
Neihart led the defense with 23 digs with Taylor Cole adding 20. Presley Jobe finished with eight digs while Stickler had five, Espinosa three and Skylar Kelley two.
Neihart also led the Cardinal offense with nine kills while Espinosa pounded away seven winners. Skylar Kelley added four kills while Emmy Allbaugh ended with two.
Stickler’s 14 assists paced the offense with Allbaugh adding four.
Espinosa finished with three blocks.
The Cardinals were 91 percent from the service line with four aces.
The Cardinals travel to a five-team round-robin in Glenwood Saturday before visiting Shenandoah Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!