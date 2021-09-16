Cardinal volleyball drops two conference matches in Atlantic

The Clarinda volleyball team suffered two Hawkeye 10 Conference losses Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Atlantic.

The Cardinals lost 3-2 to the host Trojans and 3-0 to Glenwood.

Game scores in the Glenwood match were 25-13, 25-19 and 25-12. Game scores in the Atlantic match were 14-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-11 and 15-10.

Taylor Cole led Clarinda’s offense in the five-set match against the Trojans, finishing with 15 kills on 33 swings with just four errors.

Avery Walter ended the match with eight kills for the Cardinals while Skylar Kelley and Paige Millikan finished with six each. Chloe Strait had five.

Emmy Allbaugh set up the Cardinal offense with 32 assists while also finishing with 15 digs.

Aly Meier led the Cardinal back row with 16 digs while Presley Jobe added 11. Cole finished with eight digs and Walter had seven. Jerzee Knight finished with six, followed by two each from Millikan, Kelley and Bailey Nordyke.

Millikan finished with three blocks while Kelley had two.

Walter had five of the seven Cardinal ace serves as they ended the match at 93% from the service line.