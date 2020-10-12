Cardinal volleyball 1-3 at Indianola Tournament

Clarinda volleyball made the trip to Indianola, Saturday, Oct. 10 and returned home with one win in four matches played.
Clarinda lost 2-0 to Indianola and then beat Perry 2-0 in pool play. The second place finish in the three team pool put the Cardinals with the second place teams in the two other pools for another round of pool play. That round saw Clarinda lose 2-0 to Williamsburg and 2-0 to Stanton to finish the day.
The Cardinals started competition with a 21-14, 21-14 loss to Indianola.
Jessalee Neihart led the Cardinals with four kills while Faith Espinosa added three. Teya Stickler set up the offense with six assists.
Taylor Cole led the Cardinal defense with 10 digs. Neihart added eight while Stickler finished with six. Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe both had four. Skylar Kelley ended with two of the three Cardinal blocks.
Clarinda then earned its only win of the day, beating Perry 21-8, 21-14.
Espinosa and Neihart led the offense in the win with five kills each. Stickler put down three winners and Kelley had two. Stickler ended with 12 assists and Cole finished with two.
Cole led the defense with 11 digs. Jobe added eight digs while Allbaugh had five and Stickler four. Espinosa, Neihart and Brooke Meyer finished with two digs each.
The second round of pool play opened with a 25-18, 25-23 loss to Williamsburg.
Neihart paced the offense with six kills. Espinosa added three while Jobe and Cole ended with two each. Stickler finished with 11 assists.
Neihart also led the back row defensively with 14 digs. Cole added 10 while Jobe had seven, Allbaugh five and Stickler four. Kelley ended with two. Espinosa had two blocks.
Clarinda finished its day with a 25-16, 25-21 loss to Stanton.
The final match saw Neihart and Allbaugh lead the offense with five kills each. Espinosa added three and Stickler posted 11 assists.
Cole paced the defense with 13 digs. Neihart added 12 and Allbaugh finished with 11. Stickler contributed four digs. Espinosa and Jobe had three. Neihart and Kelley added two blocks each.
For the day the Cardinals were 91 % from the service line with Cole leading the team with six aces. Espinosa added three aces while Stickler ended with two.
Clarinda fell to 6-18 on the season. The Cardinals finish the regular season with a pair of home matches, Tuesday against East Mills and Thursday in the Hawkeye 10 finale against St. Albert.
