Cardinal volleyball 1-3 at Indianola Tournament

Clarinda volleyball made the trip to Indianola, Saturday, Oct. 10 and returned home with one win in four matches played.

Clarinda lost 2-0 to Indianola and then beat Perry 2-0 in pool play. The second place finish in the three team pool put the Cardinals with the second place teams in the two other pools for another round of pool play. That round saw Clarinda lose 2-0 to Williamsburg and 2-0 to Stanton to finish the day.

The Cardinals started competition with a 21-14, 21-14 loss to Indianola.

Jessalee Neihart led the Cardinals with four kills while Faith Espinosa added three. Teya Stickler set up the offense with six assists.

Taylor Cole led the Cardinal defense with 10 digs. Neihart added eight while Stickler finished with six. Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe both had four. Skylar Kelley ended with two of the three Cardinal blocks.

Clarinda then earned its only win of the day, beating Perry 21-8, 21-14.

Espinosa and Neihart led the offense in the win with five kills each. Stickler put down three winners and Kelley had two. Stickler ended with 12 assists and Cole finished with two.