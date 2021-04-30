Cardinal track teams earn three event wins each in Van Meter

Both Clarinda track and field teams traveled to Van Meter Thursday, April 29, and came home with runner-up team finishes.
The Cardinal girls scored 113 points, falling only to Van Meter’s 155 points. Mount Ayr and Earlham were next with 101 points each.
The Cardinals boys finished with 108 points, just eight ahead of third-place Van Meter. Madrid won the team title with 128 points.
The Cardinal girls won three events on the day and Paige Millikan was involved in two of them. Millikan won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 6 inches. She also teamed up with Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman to take the 4x100 meter relay title in 53.34 seconds.
Cheyenne Sunderman was also a winner for the Cardinals. She took the 800 meter run in 2:41.73. Teammate Hannah Milleson finished fourth in that race.
Espinosa finished second in both individual hurdle events. She finished the 100 hurdles in 17.19 and the 400 hurdles in 1:10.79.
Millikan added a third-place run in the 100. Chloe Strait finished fourth in the 400 and Ashlyn Eberly took fifth in the 1500 for the Cardinals.
Maddie Sunderman finished sixth in the 400, Strait was sixth in the 400 hurdles and Hailee Knight was sixth in the high jump.
The Cardinals had seventh-place efforts from Amelia Hesse in the high jump and Teya Stickler in the 200. Milleson added an eighth-place run in the 400 and Bailey Nordyke was eighth in the long jump.
The Cardinals added a runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay with a team of Cheyenne Sunderman, Hesse, Eberly and Nordyke, finishing in 4:41.95.
The Cardinals were third in the 4x200 and 1600 medley relays. Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Meier and Maddie Sunderman finished the 4x200 in 1:57.35. Maddie Sunderman, Espinosa, Millikan and Eberly finished the medley in 4:48.94.
The Cardinals were also fifth in the 4x400 and 800 medley relays and sixth in the shuttle hurdle relay.
The Cardinal boys also won three events with Tadyn Brown being part of two of them. Brown won the 100 in 11.45 and then teamed up with Michael Shull, Cole Ridnour and Nathan King to take the 4x200 relay in 1:34.95.
Isaac Jones matched his top high jump of the season, clearing 6-4 to win the event.
Jones was the only field event win of the day for the Cardinals, but they still scored big points, double placing in all four events.
Grant Jobe finished second in the discus with a top throw of 122-1.25 and Logan Green took second in the shot put at 49-1. Crew Howard finished fifth in the discus and eighth in the shot put.
Shull ended third in the long jump at 20-7.5 while Brown finished fifth at 19-2. Cole Baumgart added a fifth-place leap in the high jump at 5-8.
In the other running events, Treyton Schaapherder placed in the two longest runs for the Cardinals. He was fourth in the 3200 at 11:15.50 and eighth in the 1600. Mark Everett added an eighth-place run in the 3200.
Mason McClarnon and King placed fifth and sixth in the 200. Damon Nally took sixth in the 110 hurdles and Jones and Tyler Raybourn earned the final two placing positions in the 400 hurdles.
Clarinda’s next best relay was a third-place mark in the 1600 medley with Ridnour, Wyatt Schmitt, Forrest Eberly and Michael Mayer in 4:00.59.
Nally, Jones, Raybourn and Shull raced to fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay while Brown, Shull, Jones and Brayden Hayes took fourth in the 4x400.
The Cardinals were also sixth in the 800 medley and 4x800 relays and eighth in the 4x100.
Full Clarinda girls results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Clarinda 113.
100 meter dash – 3. Paige Millikan 13.37. Hailee Knight 14.34.
200 meter dash – 6. Maddie Sunderman 30.21. 7. Teya Stickler 30.61.
400 meter dash – 4. Chloe Strait 1:09.84. 8. Hannah Milleson 1:13.48.
800 meter run – 1. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:41.73. 4. Hannah Milleson 2:53.82.
1500 meter run – 5. Ashlyn Eberly 5:36.08. Molly Lihs 6:33.85.
3000 meter run – 8. Molly Lihs 14:17.77.
100 meter hurdles – 2. Faith Espinosa 17.19. Ravyn Salmons 21.80.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Faith Espinosa 1:10.79. 6. Chloe Strait 1:21.62.
Discus – Lylly Merrill 70-8.25. Quinn Durfey 69-11.
Shot put – Lylly Merrill 22-6.5 Skylar Ned 22-5.
High jump – 6. Hailee Knight 4-6. 7. Amelia Hesse 4-2.
Long jump – 1. Paige Millikan 16-6. 8. Bailey Nordyke 13-8.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 53.34.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 1:57.35.
4x400 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Ashlyn Eberly, Bailey Nordyke) 4:41.95.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Amelia Hesse) 11:14.96.
800 meter medley relay – 5. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Kristen Smith, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:05.90.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Faith Espinosa, Paige Millikan, Ashlyn Eberly) 4:48.94.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 6. Clarinda (Chloe Strait, Amelia Hesse, Ravyn Salmons, Teya Stickler) 1:25.63.
Full Clarinda boys results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Clarinda 108.
100 meter dash – 1. Tadyn Brown 11.45. Damon Nally 12.12.
200 meter dash – 5. Mason McClarnon 24.70. 6. Nathan King 24.73.
400 meter dash – Brayden Hayes 58.01. Ethan McAndrews 58.82.
800 meter run – Jon McCall 2:13.23. Forrest Eberly 2:32.40.
1600 meter run – 8. Treyton Schaapherder 5:07.13. Mark Everett 5:16.06.
3200 meter run – 4. Treyton Schaapherder 11:15.50. 8. Mark Everett 11:41.43.
110 meter hurdles – 6. Damon Nally 16.90. Tyler Raybourn 17.61.
400 meter hurdles – 7. Isaac Jones 1:01.82. 8. Tyler Raybourn 1:04.25.
Discus – 2. Grant Jobe 122-1.25. 5. Crew Howard 111-7.25.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones 6-4. 5. Cole Baumgart 5-8.
Long jump – 3. Michael Shull 20-7.5 5. Tadyn Brown 19-2.
Shot put – 2. Logan Green 49-1. 8. Crew Howard 38-11.5.
4x100 meter relay – 8. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Damon Nally, Wyatt Schmitt, Tyler Raybourn) 47.80.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Cole Ridnour, Nathan King, Tadyn Brown) 1:34.95.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Michael Shull, Isaac Jones, Brayden Hayes) 3:34.55.
4x800 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 9:06.36.
800 meter medley relay – 6. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Adam Johnson, Nathan King, Brayden Hayes) 1:43.96.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Wyatt Schmitt, Forrest Eberly, Michael Mayer) 4:00.59.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Clarinda (Damon Nally, Isaac Jones, Tyler Raybourn, Michael Shull) 1:05.73.