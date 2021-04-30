Cardinal track teams earn three event wins each in Van Meter

The Cardinals had seventh-place efforts from Amelia Hesse in the high jump and Teya Stickler in the 200. Milleson added an eighth-place run in the 400 and Bailey Nordyke was eighth in the long jump.

The Cardinals added a runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay with a team of Cheyenne Sunderman, Hesse, Eberly and Nordyke, finishing in 4:41.95.

The Cardinals were third in the 4x200 and 1600 medley relays. Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Meier and Maddie Sunderman finished the 4x200 in 1:57.35. Maddie Sunderman, Espinosa, Millikan and Eberly finished the medley in 4:48.94.

The Cardinals were also fifth in the 4x400 and 800 medley relays and sixth in the shuttle hurdle relay.

The Cardinal boys also won three events with Tadyn Brown being part of two of them. Brown won the 100 in 11.45 and then teamed up with Michael Shull, Cole Ridnour and Nathan King to take the 4x200 relay in 1:34.95.

Isaac Jones matched his top high jump of the season, clearing 6-4 to win the event.

Jones was the only field event win of the day for the Cardinals, but they still scored big points, double placing in all four events.