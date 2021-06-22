Cardinal softball falls to Lynx

A three-run fourth inning was the difference in Clarinda softball’s 5-3 home loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Friday, June 18.

Clarinda pitcher Andi Woods gave up just four hits in the game, but three of them took place in the fourth inning. A walk and a hit batter both came around to score as well.

Clarinda took the lead with two runs in the third inning. Hailee Knight and Emmy Allbaugh singled and both came around to score on Presley Jobe’s base hit. Jerzee Knight scored Clarinda’s other run after taking a walk in the fifth.

Jobe finished with two hits for the Cardinals as Lynx pitcher Holly Hansen struck out 10 Cardinals in the complete game win.

Woods struck out seven and was charged with three earned runs in the complete game loss.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 7-14 on the season as the Lynx improved to 10-9.