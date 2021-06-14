Cardinal softball ends long losing streak against Glenwood

The Clarinda softball team earned its first win over Glenwood in more than a decade while Clarinda baseball fell to the Rams in Hawkeye 10 Conference games played in Clarinda Thursday, June 10.
Clarinda softball took advantage of several free passes early, but really started hitting the ball late in a 15-3 win called in the fourth inning. Clarinda baseball let one get away late in an 8-2 loss.
Clarinda head softball coach Seth Allbaugh said it was the program’s first win over Glenwood since at least 2010.
In softball, the Cardinals scored five runs without a hit in the first inning. They took three walks, Emmy Allbaugh reached on a dropped third strike, three runs scored on passed balls or wild pitches and there was an error in the inning.
A Makayla Fichter single opened the third inning. With one out, two errors, a walk and a wild pitch scored a run and then Lylly Merrill doubled in two to give the Cardinals an 8-2 lead.
Glenwood added a run in the fourth, but then Clarinda scored seven runs on eight hits with one out to end the game because of the 12-run rule. There were seven consecutive Cardinal hits to end the game.
Meanwhile, Merrill pitched pretty well for the Cardinals. She threw all four innings. She only struck out one, but didn’t walk anyone, giving up six hits and three runs, one earned.
Merrill and Fichter ended with two hits each to lead the bats. There were 10 different Cardinals that crossed the plate with Presley Jobe scoring three times. Merrill drove in three with Jobe adding two RBIs.
Clarinda improved to 5-9 overall and 4-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the win. The Rams fell to 5-8 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
On the baseball diamond, Clarinda held a 2-1 lead going into the sixth inning, but saw the Rams scored four times in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.
Wyatt Schmitt started on the mound for Clarinda and gave up just two hits and one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings. Glenwood was able to pour it on against Cooper Neal, who gave up six hits and seven runs, three earned, in 2 1/3 innings.
Cole Baumgart led the Clarinda bats with two hits and an RBI. Logan Green’s only hit was a double. Tadyn Brown finished with a hit and an RBI.
The Cardinals fell to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in the conference. Glenwood improved its records to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in conference play.