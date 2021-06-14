Cardinal softball ends long losing streak against Glenwood

The Clarinda softball team earned its first win over Glenwood in more than a decade while Clarinda baseball fell to the Rams in Hawkeye 10 Conference games played in Clarinda Thursday, June 10.

Clarinda softball took advantage of several free passes early, but really started hitting the ball late in a 15-3 win called in the fourth inning. Clarinda baseball let one get away late in an 8-2 loss.

Clarinda head softball coach Seth Allbaugh said it was the program’s first win over Glenwood since at least 2010.

In softball, the Cardinals scored five runs without a hit in the first inning. They took three walks, Emmy Allbaugh reached on a dropped third strike, three runs scored on passed balls or wild pitches and there was an error in the inning.

A Makayla Fichter single opened the third inning. With one out, two errors, a walk and a wild pitch scored a run and then Lylly Merrill doubled in two to give the Cardinals an 8-2 lead.

Glenwood added a run in the fourth, but then Clarinda scored seven runs on eight hits with one out to end the game because of the 12-run rule. There were seven consecutive Cardinal hits to end the game.