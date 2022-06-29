Cardinal softball can't finish rally against Kuemper

Clarinda softball left the tying run at third base and the winning run at second in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 6-5 home loss to Kuemper in the opening game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday, June 27. The Knights then won the nightcap 9-1.

The Cardinals trailed 6-3 going into the bottom of the seventh in game one and Hailee Knight started the rally with a one-out walk. Emmy Allbaugh then singled and Presley Jobe added a single, scoring Knight. Kaylah Degase added her own single, bringing in Allbaugh and moving Jobe, the tying run, to third base.

Degase stole second, but then Kuemper pitcher Kamryn Venner struck out Lylly Merrill and got Annika Price to pop up to end the game.

Degase, Jobe and Allbaugh all had two hits for Clarinda, with Allbaugh and Jobe adding a run scored and an RBI. Degase also had an RBI. Hailee Knight scored two runs for the Cardinals.

Addy Wagoner took the loss in the circle, giving up 10 hits, three walks and six runs, five earned, while striking out three.

The Cardinals had just three hits against Kuemper pitcher Chloe Venticher in game two and didn’t score until the final inning.

Clarinda actually didn’t even have a hit until the seventh when pinch hitters Bailey Nordyke, Madison McQueen and Kaylee Smith all singled with Nordyke then scoring on Ryplee Sunderman’s groundout.

Andi Woods and Merrill split time in the circle. Woods struck out five, but gave up eight hits and nine runs, six earned, in four innings. Merrill threw three scoreless frames, striking out two on just two hits.

Clarinda softball fell to 12-16 on the season, 7-11 in the conference. The Cardinals wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader at Harlan Thursday.