Cardinal hoops swept at Lewis Central

The Clarinda boys basketball team lost contact with Lewis Central in the final quarter in a 61-46 loss, while the Cardinal girls fell 57-31 at Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 6.

The boys game was even at nine after the first quarter and at 21 at halftime. The Titans built a 36-32 lead by the end of the third quarter, and then outscored Clarinda 25-14 over the final eight minutes to finish with a relatively comfortable win.

Kade Engstrand had a big night offensively for Clarinda with 15 points. Wyatt Schmitt was also in double figures with 11 points, while adding four rebounds.

Tadyn Brown scored eight points for Clarinda, along with four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Creighton Tuzzio added six points and four rebounds. Isaac Jones, Justus Fine and Adam Johnson all scored two points with Jones securing nine rebounds. Ethan McAndrew contributed four rebounds.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Cardinals, dropping them to 4-6 on the season.

The Cardinals girls trailed 22-5 after the first quarter against the Class 4A No. 10 Titans. Lewis Central built the lead to 32-12 by halftime and 42-20 after three quarters.

Taylor Cole and Kylie Meier scored six points each for the Cardinals, with Cole supplying five rebounds and Meier three.

Jerzee Knight added five points for Clarinda and Bailey Nordyke had four. Maddie Cole and Kelby Gray both scored three points, while Addy Wagoner and Lylly Merrill scored two each, with Wagoner contributing three rebounds. Carsen Wellhausen led Clarinda with six rebounds.

The Cardinals fell to 3-8 on the season. Both Clarinda teams are back on the road Tuesday to battle Atlantic.