Cardinal hoops swept at Atlantic

The Clarinda basketball teams both let Atlantic pull away in the fourth quarter as the Trojans earned the home sweep of the Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Clarinda girls were outscored 16-0 in the final quarter in a 43-24 loss, while the Cardinal boys were outscored by 11 in the final period in a 74-51 defeat.

The Clarinda boys trailed 19-11 after the first quarter, 32-23 at halftime and 50-38 after three quarters.

Tadyn Brown led Clarinda with 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Wyatt Schmitt also reached double figures offensively with 13 points.

Adam Johnson added eight points and three rebounds for the Cardinals. Isaac Jones finished with five points and five rebounds. Creighton Tuzzio added four points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ethan McAndrews scored two points and Dalton Wright and Justus Fine scored one point each.

The Clarinda boys fell to 4-7 on the season.

The Clarinda girls held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter and only trailed 19-16 at halftime and 27-24 after three quarters, but it got away from the Cardinals late against an Atlantic team that won its ninth game of the season.

Clarinda fell to 3-9 overall. Stats will be added to the story when available.

The Cardinals are back home Thursday for a non-conference doubleheader against Sidney.