Cardinal hoops sweep Red Oak

The Clarinda boys and girls basketball teams left Red Oak Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a pair of wins. The Cardinal girls won 61-17, while the Cardinal boys used a 16-2 third quarter to pull away for a 57-35 victory.

The Cardinal girls scored 22 points in the opening quarter and led 32-8 at halftime in improving to 2-0 on the season.

Addy Wagoner was the only Cardinal to score in double figures, recording 17 points, and leading 10 different Cardinals who found the scoring column in the win.

Taylor Cole and Kylie Meier added nine points each for the Cardinals, while Jerzee Knight finished with eight.

Amelia Hesse scored five points, Bailey Nordyke ended with four, Sage Howard three and Lylly Merrill, Carsen Wellhausen and Brooke Brown all scored two points for Clarinda.

The Clarinda boys led Red Oak 29-24 at halftime of their game, but then took control of the game in a big third quarter to win comfortably and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Creighton Tuzzio entered the Clarinda starting lineup for the first time and reached double figures offensively for the second time in as many nights, scoring 12 points while adding five rebounds and three assists.

Isaac Jones and Wyatt Schmitt added 10 points each for Clarinda, with Schmitt recording 12 rebounds for a double-double while also dishing out three assists. Jones added eight rebounds. Tadyn Brown added nine points and four rebounds and Justus Fine finished with seven points and three rebounds for the Cardinals.

Ethan McAndrews added three points for Clarinda while Andrew Jones, Dalton Wright and Adam Johnson all scored two points, with Jones securing three rebounds.

Both Cardinal teams compete again Friday in a Hawkeye 10 Conference road game against St. Albert.