Cardinal golf drops duals to Harlan

The Clarinda boys golf team lost by four strokes at Harlan Thursday, April 29, while the Cardinal girls lost by 32 to the Cyclones.

Clarinda’s Zach Pirtle earned medalist honors with a 43 at Harlan, but the 190 team score wasn’t quite as good as Harlan’s 186.

Jace Gubbels led the Cyclones with a 44 and was runner-up of the dual.

Jarod McNeese was next for Clarinda with a 46. Cooper Neal followed with a 48 and Carter Larson shot a 53 to make up Clarinda’s team score.

The other three scores to make up the Cyclone team score were a 45, 46 and 51.

Xander Pullen added a 55 and Justus Fine a 56 to round out the Cardinal lineup.

The Cardinal girls shot a 233 on their home course, to Harlan’s 201.

Cyclone golfers earned medalist and runner-up honors. Jocelyn Cheek shot a 39 and Timber Swendsen a 46 to lead the Cyclones and the field.

Jadyn Sunderman and Tatum Watkins led the Cardinals with matching 57s, followed by a 59 from Jalyn Sharr and a 60 from Kamryn McCoy to make up the team score.

Ava Sharr and Jorja Brown shot matching 62s for Clarinda.