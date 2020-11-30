 Skip to main content
Cardinal girls drop season opener in Lenox
Cardinal girls drop season opener in Lenox

Clarinda girls basketball

Pictured are members of the Clarinda girls basketball team. Front row, from left: Aly Meier, Jessalee Neihart, Teya Stickler, Faith Espinosa, Kristen Smith and Lylly Merrill. Second row: Taylor Cole, Brooke Meyer, Presley Jobe, Emaley Sayre, Bailey Nordyke, Paige May, Ryplee Sunderman and Marilyn Wagoner (assistant coach). Third row: Chanda Sunderman, Chloe Strait, McKenna Yearington, Colbie Wilmes, Sage Howard, Jillian Graham, Brooke Brown, Amelia Hesse and Cheyenne Sunderman. Back row, from left: David Woods (assistant coach), Zach Goering (assistant coach) and Connor Hanafan (head coach). Not pictured: Kyle Banks, Bri Bartmess (manager), Emilee Haffner (manager) and Laland Lauber (manager).

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Conner Hanafan era of Clarinda girls basketball opened Tuesday, Nov. 24 with a 75-39 road loss to Lenox.

The Cardinals stayed in striking range early, but saw Lenox gradually pull away and continue to add to its lead throughout the game. The Cardinals trailed 15-8 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime. They stayed within 20 well into the third quarter before it got away late.

Jessalee Neihart and Amelia Hesse scored 11 points each to lead the Cardinals.

Neihart added six rebounds while Chloe Strait added five points and six rebounds. Taylor Cole contributed three points, five rebounds and four assists.

Faith Espinosa and Teya Stickler scored three points each. Cheyenne Sunderman scored two and Brooke Meyer scored a point.

Kambrie Michel and TJ Stoaks led Lenox with 18 points each.

Clarinda fell to 0-1 on the season and now looks ahead to the home opener Monday against Nodaway Valley.

