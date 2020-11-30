Cardinal girls drop season opener in Lenox

The Conner Hanafan era of Clarinda girls basketball opened Tuesday, Nov. 24 with a 75-39 road loss to Lenox.

The Cardinals stayed in striking range early, but saw Lenox gradually pull away and continue to add to its lead throughout the game. The Cardinals trailed 15-8 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime. They stayed within 20 well into the third quarter before it got away late.

Jessalee Neihart and Amelia Hesse scored 11 points each to lead the Cardinals.

Neihart added six rebounds while Chloe Strait added five points and six rebounds. Taylor Cole contributed three points, five rebounds and four assists.

Faith Espinosa and Teya Stickler scored three points each. Cheyenne Sunderman scored two and Brooke Meyer scored a point.

Kambrie Michel and TJ Stoaks led Lenox with 18 points each.

Clarinda fell to 0-1 on the season and now looks ahead to the home opener Monday against Nodaway Valley.