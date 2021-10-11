Cardinal girls cross country 3rd, boys 5th at Atlantic

Grant Barr completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 94th place run of 21:14.

Alex Razee returned after missing a couple meets to lead the Mustangs in 17th place with a finishing time of 18:09.

“Alex’s last 800 meters was tremendous,” Shenandoah head boys coach Andy Campbell said. “He has a top end gear that most kids don’t have.”

Eli Schuster was next for the Mustangs with a 27th place run of 18:31, a minute faster than he was on the same course a year ago. Mitchell Jones led the team early and ended up right behind Schuster in 28th with a time of 18:40.

Brandon McDowell and George Martin completed Shenandoah’s scoring lineup. McDowell finished 48th in 19:24 and Martin 69th in 19:59.

“Brandon continues to get better every week,” Campbell said. “He had a strong finish over the last mile to close the gap on our top group. He could be huge for the team over the next two weeks. George had one of his best races of the season. If you watch him run you know he is giving his all.”

Josh Schuster and Paul Schlachter completed Shenandoah’s lineup. Schuster was 75th in 20:07 and Schlachter 78th in 20:11.