Cardinal girls 6th, boys 7th at Creston XC

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley finished fifth to lead coverage area runners at the Creston cross country meet, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Hartley led the Cardinals to a sixth place finish in the Class A field with 176 points. Shenandoah also competed in Class A while Essex’s teams were in Class B.
Hartley finished in 21 minutes, 25 seconds, well off of the winning time of 19:56 by Braelyn Baker of Creston.
The Cardinals were one point better than Red Oak in the team race, which was won by Glenwood with 36 points. Without both of last year’s state meet qualifiers, Shenandoah finished 10th with 232 points.
Ashlyn Eberly was the next Cardinal to cross the finish line. She took 23rd in a time of 23:17. Amelia Hesse finished 32nd in 24:35.
Molly Lihs and Hannah Milleson completed the scoring for Clarinda. Lihs finished 51st in 26:24 while Milleson took 65th in 28:53. Skylar Ned also ran for the Cardinals and was 69th in 35:48.
Without Brenna Godfread and Sarah Gilbert, who both missed the meet because of illness, the Fillies struggled.
“I knew it would be a tough go of it no matter who was running,” Shenandoah head coach Liz Skillern said, “but I was hoping to finish in the top six. We just aren’t strong enough at the end of our roster to score well in a meet with 3A schools.”
Kelsey Franklin took over the top spot for the Fillies and finished 30th in 24:26. Skillern said both her and Franklin were happy with how she did.
Christene Johnson was next for Shenandoah, finishing in 25:16 for 40th place. Lauryn Dukes was eight seconds and three places behind Johnson.
“Christene helped pull our team,” said Skillern. “It was a terrific race for her. Lauryn continues to improve and as she keys off of Christene, our team will continue to get better too.”
Abby Martin and Aleigha Gomez completed the scoring for the Fillies. Martin took 53rd in 26:37 and Gomez was 66th in 29:32.
Hadlee Kinghorn finished 67th in 30:12 and Lucy Martin 68th in 33:48 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.
Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell was pleased with his team that scored 150 points to finish sixth, beating Clarinda by 10 points.
Glenwood won the meet with 54 points while Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker won the individual title in 16:34.
The order was mixed around a bit from the past meets this season for the Mustangs with Alex Razee taking the top spot in 19:01. He finished 22nd.
“Alex had his best race of the season,” said Campbell. “He did a nice job of pack running. His finishing kick is a strength and it paid off.”
Bryce McDowell joined Razee with a medal, taking 25th in 19:02 with a strong finish as well. Eli Schuster wasn’t far off that pace with a 29th place run of 19:12.
Mitchell Jones and Josh Schuster completed Shenandoah’s scoring. Jones took 35th in 19:32 and Schuster 44th in 20:15.
Brandon McDowell and George Martin completed Shenandoah’s lineup. McDowell took 55th in 21:03 and Martin 58th in 21:11.
Next up is the home meet for the Mustangs and Fillies, Thursday, Oct. 1.
“The competition will be very tough again,” said Campbell, “but I know the guys will be excited to run in front of the home crowd.”
Jon McCall led Clarinda again with a 15th place run of 18:34. He was followed by Michael Mayer in Clarinda’s lineup. Mayer was part of a huge pack just out of the top 20, taking 24th in 19:02.
The next Clarinda finisher crossed in 39th and that came from Treyton Schaapherder in 19:45. Alec Wyman and Alex Lihs completed the Clarinda scoring with Jordan Fasnacht and Luke Baker not far behind. Wyman was 42nd in 20:05, Lihs 45th in 20:19, Fasnacht 46th in 20:20 and Baker 49th in 20:32.
Essex ran in the Class B portion of the race with seven Trojans and one Trojanette in the field.
The Trojans finished seventh with 164 points.
Lukas Janecek led the Trojans again, placing 27th in 20:56. Tony Racine ran for the first time this season and was the team’s second runner, taking 34th in 22:03.
Dylan Barrett, Jacob Robinette and Payton Ashlock completed the scoring for the Trojans. Barrett took 43rd in 24:12, Robinette 45th in 24:15 and Ashlock 56th in 26:37.
Brice Sederburg and Isaiah Flowers completed the lineup with Sederburg finishing 64th in 34:30 and Flowers 65th in 34:38.
Earlham won the boys title with 21 points, led by Jayden Dickson’s winning performance of 16:28.
Tori Sample was the only Essex athlete in the girls field. She finished 39th in 31:06.
Lily Dixon of Earlham won the individual title in 20:49, leading the Cardinals to a team title with 42 points.
Essex runs again Thursday in Nebraska City, Clarinda runs next Saturday in Harlan. Both teams then join Shenandoah at its home meet, Thursday, Oct. 1.
