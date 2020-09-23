Cardinal girls 6th, boys 7th at Creston XC

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley finished fifth to lead coverage area runners at the Creston cross country meet, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Hartley led the Cardinals to a sixth place finish in the Class A field with 176 points. Shenandoah also competed in Class A while Essex’s teams were in Class B.

Hartley finished in 21 minutes, 25 seconds, well off of the winning time of 19:56 by Braelyn Baker of Creston.

The Cardinals were one point better than Red Oak in the team race, which was won by Glenwood with 36 points. Without both of last year’s state meet qualifiers, Shenandoah finished 10th with 232 points.

Ashlyn Eberly was the next Cardinal to cross the finish line. She took 23rd in a time of 23:17. Amelia Hesse finished 32nd in 24:35.

Molly Lihs and Hannah Milleson completed the scoring for Clarinda. Lihs finished 51st in 26:24 while Milleson took 65th in 28:53. Skylar Ned also ran for the Cardinals and was 69th in 35:48.

Without Brenna Godfread and Sarah Gilbert, who both missed the meet because of illness, the Fillies struggled.