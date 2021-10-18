 Skip to main content
Cardinal football to host PCM in Friday's playoff opener
Jase Wilmes, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Jase Wilmes pursues Red Oak running back Riley Fouts during the Cardinals' win over Red Oak Friday, Oct. 15. Wilmes and the Cardinals are home Friday to take on PCM in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda football team has qualified for the Class 2A playoffs and will host PCM Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round.

Clarinda had already secured a playoff berth prior to its Week 8 win over Red Oak, but the 44-0 thumping of the Tigers gave Clarinda the number two seed out of District 8 and a home game.

Kick off for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m.

PCM lost three games in a row early in the season, scoring a total of 15 points in those three losses. Since then, PCM has won three of four, including its last two. The Mustangs won their last two games by a combined score of 88-27.

Only first round assignments were released Saturday, Oct. 16, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. In Class 2A, each of the eight district champions were matched up with each of the eight fourth-place finishers. The district runners-up and district third place teams also face off in the first round.

After Friday’s games, the remaining 16 teams will be placed into four-team pods for the next two rounds. The last team standing in each pod will advance to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals and finals.

Other first round games involving Class 2A District 8 teams are shown below.

Red Oak at OABCIG

Clarke at Williamsburg

Roland-Story at Greene County

