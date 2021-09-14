Cardinal cross country sweeps team titles, Hartley wins easily at Red Oak

The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams both won their second consecutive meet championship Monday, Sept. 13, at Red Oak’s Paul Fish Cross Country Invitational.

The Cardinal girls had the top three individual finishers and six of the top nine to score 18 points. Shenandoah was a distant second with 60 points.

The Clarinda boys had two of the top three and six of the top 11 finishers to score 30 points. Shenandoah had four of the top 12, scoring 43 points for a runner-up finish.

Both Red Oak teams finished third.

Mayson Hartley rolled to the victory to lead the Cardinal girls. She finished in 21 minutes, 50 seconds, more than 90 seconds clear of teammate Raenna Henke, who was second in 23:23. Ashlyn Eberly finished third in 24:09.

Callie King was next for the Cardinals, taking sixth in 25:00 while Amelia Hesse was eighth in 25:46 and Cheyenne Sunderman ninth in 26:02.

Hailey Egbert finished fifth to lead the Fillies in a time of 24:45. Christene Johnson and Abby Martin were both in the top 15 for the Fillies with Johnson finishing 12th in 27:12 and Martin 14th in 28:00.

Lauryn Dukes took 19th in 29:29 and Kelsey Franklin 25th in 32:54 to complete the Shenandoah lineup.