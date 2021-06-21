Cardinal bats explode late for win over Southwest Valley

The Clarinda baseball team overcame a five-run deficit, then a four-run deficit, then exploded offensively late in an 18-9 win over Southwest Valley Wednesday, June 16, while Clarinda softball earned a 9-4 win in games played in Corning.

On the baseball diamond, the Cardinals trailed 5-0 after two innings. They rallied for five in the third, but then gave up four in the fourth to trail 9-5. Clarinda cut the lead in half in the fifth, went off for seven runs in the sixth to take their first lead and then added four in the seventh for the final margin.

It was a 13-hit game for the Cardinals against four Southwest Valley pitchers, with Logan Green leading the team with three. He added two RBIs. Tadyn Brown, Michael Shull and Cole Baumgart all finished with two hits for the Cardinals, with Brown driving in four and Shull three. Jarod McNeese and Cooper Neal both had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI.

Jon McCall opened the game on the mound for the Cardinals and gave up five runs, three earned, in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out two. Ethan McAndrews came on and gave up four earned runs and struck out five in 2 2/3 innings. McCall and McAndrews combined to hit six Timberwolves and walk five. James McCall pitched the final three innings and threw just 31 pitches without allowing a base runner. He struck out four.