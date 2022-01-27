Cardinal basketball runs win streak to five

Four starters scored in double figures, leading the Clarinda boys basketball team to a 61-48 home win over Savannah (Missouri) Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and held the Savages off throughout the game. The Cardinals led 27-18 at halftime and 39-32 after three quarters.

Besides having four starters score in double figures, the Cardinals also shot 48% from the field and 36% from behind the 3-point line.

Grant Jobe led the Cardinals with 16 points and six rebounds. Drew Brown added 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Cooper Neal returned to the Clarinda lineup and put up 12 points while securing three rebounds. Wyatt Schmitt contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

The other three Cardinals that played all scored. Tadyn Brown finished with four points and five assists. Cole Baumgart added two points, four rebounds and three assists and Isaac Jones scored one point and collected four rebounds.

The win was the fifth straight for the Cardinals, pushing their record to 11-6 on the season. Red Oak comes to town Friday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference game.