Brown, defense lead Cardinals to first win

Junior running back Tadyn Brown had a huge game and the Cardinal defense didn’t give up a touchdown in helping the Clarinda football team open the Class 2A District 8 portion of the season with a dominant 40-7 win at Clarke Friday, Sept. 17.

Brown rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns to help a Clarinda team that didn’t win in three non-district contests hand the Indians their first loss of the season.

Neither team scored in the first quarter and Clarinda’s lead was only 12-7 at halftime, but the Cardinals scored 15 points in the third quarter to take control of the contest and 13 more in the fourth to secure the district victory.

Brown’s 229 yards came on 21 carries, a 10.9 yard per carry average. He wasn’t the only Cardinal that ran well. Karson Downey managed 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven attempts while Marshall Durfey accumulated 69 rushing yards on just five carries.

Wyatt Schmitt rushed for 27 yards and also passed for 98 and a touchdown. Isaac Jones caught seven of Schmitt’s eight completions for 92 yards and a score.