Bevins inherits talented team ready for big season

The Clarinda wrestling team is closing in on its first competition of the season, a season they hope is filled with lots of wins.

Jared Bevins is the new head coach. He takes over for brother Collin, who stays on as an assistant. Jared said practice has been off to a good start with some strong returners leading the way.

“We have a good group of seniors that has done a great job leading by example,” Jared Bevins said. “It’s good to see that. It’s a small group, but each of them is leading by example and working hard.”

Two-time state qualifier Kale Downey leads that senior group, along with district qualifiers Logan Green and Michael Mayer. Tyler Raybourn was a regular in the lineup last year as well.

After that it’s a strong group of sophomores coming back in state qualifier Kaden Whipp along with Jase Wilmes, Karson Downey and Leland Woodruff.

Kale Downey, Whipp and Wilmes all open the season in the IAwrestle individual state rankings.

A tough hard-nosed wrestling style is what Bevins wants to see and they are showing that nicely in practice so far.