Bevins inherits talented team ready for big season

The Clarinda wrestling team is closing in on its first competition of the season, a season they hope is filled with lots of wins.
Jared Bevins is the new head coach. He takes over for brother Collin, who stays on as an assistant. Jared said practice has been off to a good start with some strong returners leading the way.
“We have a good group of seniors that has done a great job leading by example,” Jared Bevins said. “It’s good to see that. It’s a small group, but each of them is leading by example and working hard.”
Two-time state qualifier Kale Downey leads that senior group, along with district qualifiers Logan Green and Michael Mayer. Tyler Raybourn was a regular in the lineup last year as well.
After that it’s a strong group of sophomores coming back in state qualifier Kaden Whipp along with Jase Wilmes, Karson Downey and Leland Woodruff.
Kale Downey, Whipp and Wilmes all open the season in the IAwrestle individual state rankings.
A tough hard-nosed wrestling style is what Bevins wants to see and they are showing that nicely in practice so far.
“That’s happened on its own so far,” Bevins said. “We’re almost in that mode where we have to keep it under control a little bit, which is a lot better problem to have than picking it up.”
The Cardinals have six competitions prior to the holiday break, starting with a home quad Thursday, Dec. 2, against Griswold and two Missouri schools in Albany and Maryville. The Cardinals are also at home Tuesday, Dec. 7, for Hawkeye 10 Conference duals with Denison and Lewis Central with Mount Ayr also making the trip.
“We should be able to fill a pretty salty dual lineup,” Bevins said. “Hopefully it’s just getting the younger guys on pace with what high school wrestling is and getting to that level as quickly as we can.”
The Cardinals will also travel to Saturday tournaments at Nodaway Valley, Riverside and Carroll before the holiday break.