Barr, Beckel lead Clarinda bowling to home sweep

CLARINDA — The Clarinda girls bowling team stayed undefeated, while the Clarinda boys shook off a slow start in a home sweep of Harlan Thursday, Jan. 12.

The girls were right at 2,500 pins, beating the Cyclones’ score of 2,140, while the Cardinal boys ended up at 2,899, well ahead of Harlan’s 2,084.

The Cardinal boys had three athletes: Owen Johnson, Grant Barr and Tyson Bramble, all well above 200 in the opening game, but they also endured scores of 120 from Levi Wise and 93 from Colton Owens. Wise and Owens bounced back in a big way in game two, though, with Owens rolling a 213, the second best score on the team, and Wise a 194.

Johnson’s 232 in game one was the team’s high game, while Grant Barr opened with a 224 and followed that with a 222 for a 446 series, taking game high honors.

“I found what worked and stuck with it,” Barr said. “I love it when I’m able to go out there and help the team to another win.”

Bramble and Johnson were also above 400 for a series score, with Bramble firing a 418 and Johnson a 416. Ronnie Weidman followed with a 340, Wise a 314 and Owens a 306.

“A couple of them really struggled early,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said, “but the rest of them jumped on it and they all bounced back in the second game and that’s what we want to see.”

While there was some early struggle, Woods said it was good to see Barr, Johnson and Bramble bowl two good games.

“Those three have been big contributors for us this year,” Woods said. “It’s good to see that total team number stay around 2,900. That’s good, it’s not where we want to see it, but it’s a good average.”

The Cardinals rolled a 965 in the baker series with three games above 200, led by a 213 fourth game.

“They bowled well in bakers,” Woods said. “They always have a game or two where they’re down a little bit, but the lowest was (164), so we’ll take that.”

Maddie Smith’s 200 in game two was the high game score for the Cardinal girls, who saw their usual top two in Ally Johnson and Andi Woods only put up the team’s fourth and fifth best scores.

But others stepped up, led by Kemper Beckel, who had the team’s high series score for the second straight match, following a 181 opener with a 184 second game for a 365 series.

“I was standing in the right spot and throwing over the right arrow,” Beckel said. “It’s a lot of focus. It’s been (a fun season), and I’m excited to see how far we go this year. I have improved a lot and we all have improved a lot individually and as a team together.”

In her first time in the varsity lineup, Rylee Pulliam was second best for the Cardinals with a 356 series, followed by Smith’s 348. Andi Woods finished with a 336, followed by Johnson’s 311 and a 288 from Ryplee Sunderman. Coach Woods said while 2,500 is a nice, solid score, it’s not one that will be good enough going forward if this is team is going to reach its end-of-season goals.

“I have these expectations coming in each week to see how they are doing,” Coach Woods said, “and it’s about consistency. Not that we’re not consistent, because 2,500 is an excellent score. We know as we move on that that won’t be good enough at state. Harlan beat us at bakers (Thursday) and that’s not okay. Normally, that’s our strong suit.”

A 170 fourth game was Clarinda’s best in a 784 baker series, which was nine pins off of Harlan’s baker score.

Both Clarinda teams are back on the lanes Thursday at Denison and Coach Woods said the key going forward is cleaning up the little things and picking up spares.

“Picking up spares is huge in bowling,” Coach Woods said. “That can be 20 to 30, even 40 pins a game. (For the boys) if you add 100 pins to that 90 and 120, which both have done multiple times, and we’re at 3,000. Bring up the two baker games that were around 170 and that’s another 100 pins. (The girls) were kind of quiet (Thursday) and we preach to be excited and to be pumped up even when we’re struggling.”