Atlantic takes care of Cardinal girls

The Clarinda girls basketball team scored just two points in the second half in dropping a 50-18 Hawkeye 10 Conference game at Atlantic Tuesday, Jan. 11.

After trailing just 7-5 after the first quarter, the Cardinals were still in striking distance down 27-16 at halftime. Atlantic pulled away after halftime, outscoring the Cardinals 15-2 in the third quarter.

Atlantic improved to 4-9 on the season, 3-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Clarinda fell to 3-11 overall and 0-7 in the conference. The loss was the sixth straight for the Cardinals, who travel to Sidney Thursday before hosting Shenandoah Friday.

