Atlantic takes care of Cardinal girls

Jerzee Knight, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Jerzee Knight brings the ball into the frontcourt during the Cardinals' home loss to Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 7.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls basketball team scored just two points in the second half in dropping a 50-18 Hawkeye 10 Conference game at Atlantic Tuesday, Jan. 11.

After trailing just 7-5 after the first quarter, the Cardinals were still in striking distance down 27-16 at halftime. Atlantic pulled away after halftime, outscoring the Cardinals 15-2 in the third quarter.

Atlantic improved to 4-9 on the season, 3-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Clarinda fell to 3-11 overall and 0-7 in the conference. The loss was the sixth straight for the Cardinals, who travel to Sidney Thursday before hosting Shenandoah Friday.

Full Clarinda stats will be added here when available.

