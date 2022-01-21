Atlantic, Glenwood defeat Cardinal wrestling

The Clarinda Cardinals completed their Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling dual schedule with a pair of losses Thursday, Jan. 20, at Atlantic High School.

The Cardinals came in 6-2 in conference action and lost 64-9 to Atlantic and 46-27 to Glenwood. Both opponents came in with 5-1 conference dual records. Atlantic beat Glenwood 49-22 in the other dual to take over sole possession of second place in the conference dual standings.

The Cardinals won just three of 11 contested matches in their dual against the Rams. Kale Downey and Karson Downey earned first period falls while Michael Mayer won a 4-0 decision over Thaine Williamson at 132 pounds.

Brayden Nothwehr and Logan Green both took forfeit wins for the Cardinals.

Seven of the eight Ram wins were by fall with five of those taking place in the first period. Only Tyler Raybourn went the distance for Clarinda, losing a 13-5 major decision at 152 to Kellan Scott.

Kale Downey and Green were the only winners for the Cardinals against Atlantic. Downey won a 3-0 decision over Tanner O’Brien at 145 and Green pinned Nathan Keiser in the first period at 285.

Clarinda forfeited at 120 and 126. The Trojans won seven matches by fall, three in the first period. Mayer, Wilmes and Karson Downey went the distance. Downey was even with Kadin Stutzman at 170 after six minutes, but lost 5-3 in sudden victory. Mayer lost a 9-0 major decision to Easton O’Brien at 132 and Wilmes dropped a 9-2 decision to Jarrett Armstrong at 182.

Clarinda travels to Corning Friday and Saturday to compete in the John J. Harris Tournament. The losses marked the Cardinals final scheduled duals of the season.