A's shut out Des Moines to continue winning streak

CLARINDA – Three Clarinda A’s pitchers combined to throw a three-hit shutout as the A’s picked up their 11th consecutive win in a 4-0 triumph over Des Moines Thursday, July 15.
The victory marked Clarinda’s sixth win in seven meetings with Des Moines this season and the 25th win in Clarinda’s last 26 games.
The pitching carried the team in this one. Desmond Cabanilla struck out four over five shutout innings, giving up two hits and four walks.
“It was really good to see Desmond go out and go five innings,” A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “He has struggled with his command this season, but it was better (Thursday). He got after them and got out of a couple situations with double plays. He did a better job of pitching to contact.
Cabanilla had some great defense behind him to help him out as well. The Peak Prospects had runners at first and second with one out, in the first, when Cabanilla got Pat Norton to ground into a double play. A’s shortstop Travis Welker made an excellent play in the fourth inning on a slow bouncing ball that ended the inning and stranded a runner at third.
Alex Walton came out of the bullpen and worked three scoreless innings for Clarinda, striking out three. Des Moines had runners on second and third against him in the eighth, but a groundball to Isaac Lopez at second took care of the inning.
Adam Becker came on and worked a perfect ninth to preserve the win.
The A’s didn’t have their best offensive display of the season, but they found a way to put four runs on the board.
Patrick McGinn and Ryan David opened the second inning with hits to put runners at second and third with nobody out. The A’s would only bring one of them in, but a sacrifice fly by Lopez gave Clarinda the early lead.
The best series of the night probably came in the fifth. Mason Maners led off the inning with a single and then stole second. He was still there with two outs when Trevor Andrews drove him in with a double. The ball trickled away from the fielders just enough on the throwback into the infield that Andrews took third. He then scored on a wild pitch that didn’t get out of the dirt circle around home plate.
“That was a great read on his part,” Eberly said about Andrews, “and that’s the biggest compliment we have received is from the alumni who say ‘you guys hustle and do everything right.’ It means a lot to hear from the alumni who like the club.”
Welker singled in a run in the seventh for the final margin.
Welker and Maners led the offense with two hits each.
The Clarinda A’s swept a home doubleheader with St. Joe Wednesday, July 14, beating the Mustangs 9-2 and 10-0.
The A’s won the opener with a five-run fifth inning and then scored three more in the third.
Keean Allen earned the win on the mound for the A’s. He struck out three over six innings, giving up five hits, three walks and two earned runs. Brennan Sefrit pitched a scoreless seventh.
The A’s had six different players with an extra-base hit in the game. Maners ended the game with three hits and two runs scored while Welker and Lopez added two hits and two RBIs each. Andrews scored two runs.
Cameron Hood threw seven scoreless innings to earn the complete game win in the nightcap. He only struck out two but scattered five hits and one walk as the A’s improved to 5-0 against St. Joe on the season.
Welker led the A’s with four hits, three runs scored and two RBIs while Patrick McGinn drove in five with his three-hit night.
Jeff Clarke added two hits while Andrew and Maners both scored twice.
The A’s scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the second before the offense put up three runs in the fourth and three in the sixth.