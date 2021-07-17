A's shut out Des Moines to continue winning streak

Adam Becker came on and worked a perfect ninth to preserve the win.

The A’s didn’t have their best offensive display of the season, but they found a way to put four runs on the board.

Patrick McGinn and Ryan David opened the second inning with hits to put runners at second and third with nobody out. The A’s would only bring one of them in, but a sacrifice fly by Lopez gave Clarinda the early lead.

The best series of the night probably came in the fifth. Mason Maners led off the inning with a single and then stole second. He was still there with two outs when Trevor Andrews drove him in with a double. The ball trickled away from the fielders just enough on the throwback into the infield that Andrews took third. He then scored on a wild pitch that didn’t get out of the dirt circle around home plate.

“That was a great read on his part,” Eberly said about Andrews, “and that’s the biggest compliment we have received is from the alumni who say ‘you guys hustle and do everything right.’ It means a lot to hear from the alumni who like the club.”

Welker singled in a run in the seventh for the final margin.

Welker and Maners led the offense with two hits each.