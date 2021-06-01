A's open league play with comeback win at Des Moines

The Clarinda A’s scored five runs in the ninth inning to win their MINK League opener 9-6 at Des Moines Sunday, May 30.

The win ended an opening weekend that saw the A’s win two of their three games. Clarinda beat the Kansas City Monarchs 5-4 Friday and lost 11-1 to the Sabetha (Kan.) Bravos Saturday.

After scoring two runs in the first inning Sunday at Boone, which is where the Des Moines Peak Prospects play their home games, Des Moines scored three in the home first and led the rest of the game until the final inning.

Clarinda’s five runs in the ninth inning came on just two hits. Two batters were hit by a pitch and four different A’s took a walk.

Clarinda scored two runs in the sixth to cut the Peak Prospects’ lead to 5-4. Des Moines added a run in the home sixth before Clarinda’s big inning.

The A’s outhit the Peak Prospects 11-7. Ryan Gamboa finished with four hits, including a first inning home run.

The previous night, A’s pitching walked too many Bravos and missed a couple opportunities in those innings to get off the field.

Clarinda starting pitcher Adam Becker received some defensive help early and threw three shutout innings to start the game.