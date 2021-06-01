A's open league play with comeback win at Des Moines

The Clarinda A’s scored five runs in the ninth inning to win their MINK League opener 9-6 at Des Moines Sunday, May 30.
The win ended an opening weekend that saw the A’s win two of their three games. Clarinda beat the Kansas City Monarchs 5-4 Friday and lost 11-1 to the Sabetha (Kan.) Bravos Saturday.
After scoring two runs in the first inning Sunday at Boone, which is where the Des Moines Peak Prospects play their home games, Des Moines scored three in the home first and led the rest of the game until the final inning.
Clarinda’s five runs in the ninth inning came on just two hits. Two batters were hit by a pitch and four different A’s took a walk.
Clarinda scored two runs in the sixth to cut the Peak Prospects’ lead to 5-4. Des Moines added a run in the home sixth before Clarinda’s big inning.
The A’s outhit the Peak Prospects 11-7. Ryan Gamboa finished with four hits, including a first inning home run.
The previous night, A’s pitching walked too many Bravos and missed a couple opportunities in those innings to get off the field.
Clarinda starting pitcher Adam Becker received some defensive help early and threw three shutout innings to start the game.
Sabetha batted around in the fourth, scoring four runs on three hits. The Bravos nearly batted around again in the fifth against relief pitcher Brennan Sefrit, a Bedford High School graduate. Sabetha’s first three batters in the frame all reached to load the bases, and then Sefrit got a pop out. He thought he had a double play to end the inning, but an error by second baseman Tyus Chudomelka allowed a run to score. Sabetha scored two more runs that inning and four more in the sixth.
“If you watch enough baseball, you know there can be one or two plays that can break out an inning,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “Becker pitched well, but he said he got a little tired late. He pitched well. Sefrit also competed. The walks got to him a bit, and there were some plays behind him that weren’t made.”
The A’s had chances on offense to score more than the one run that came home on Jeff Clarke’s sacrifice fly, but the four Bravos pitchers combined to leave 14 A’s on base over the seven innings.
The A’s finished with six hits, one each by six different athletes.
“Our kids are excited to be here,” Eberly said. “On offense, we left a small village on the bases. The hardest part early is that the guys want to impress. We tell them they need to stay within themselves and do what they’re capable of doing.”
Friday’s win over Kansas City, an 18+ wood bat league team, opened the 66th season of A’s baseball at Eberly Field at Clarinda Municipal Stadium.
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning, but the offenses were mostly quieted from there, with the A’s pushing across the winning run in the seventh.
Eberly said it was nice to see his team answer back on offense each time the Monarchs got on the board.