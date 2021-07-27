A's hosts St. Joseph tonight for North Division title

The A’s won the opener 7-1 and then took the nightcap 3-2 to finish 8-0 against the Mustangs this season.

The opener was the resumption of a suspended game that saw the A’s leading 5-0 in the second inning and saw the A’s add single runs in the sixth and seventh frames of the seven inning contest.

Steve Spurgeon Jr. earned the complete game win for the A’s, giving up four hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out three.

Mullins-Ohm and David led the A’s with two hits each while the two combined for five RBIs. Mullins-Ohm, Welker and Mason Maners all scored two runs each.

The A’s managed just four hits in the nightcap and had to barely hang on for a 3-2 win.

Welker singled in Maners in the sixth inning to extend the Clarinda lead to 3-1. That was a big insurance run as St. Joe put up a run in the home seventh, which was the final inning. Jonathan Carlos came out of the bullpen and hit the first batter. He then gave up a walk, an RBI single and another walk to load the bases with nobody out in a one-run game. A line drive to Welker at shortstop resulted in a huge double play and then a fly ball to center got the A’s out of the huge jam and allowed them to hang on for the win.