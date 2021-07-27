A's hosts St. Joseph tonight for North Division title

Clarinda finished the MINK League regular season with an impressive 32-4 record Saturday, July 24, as the A’s erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel them to a 14-6 home win over Chillicothe.
As a result, the A’s entered the MINK League playoffs as the North Division champions. St. Joseph and Chillicothe earned wild card berths from the North Division. The Mustangs defeated the visiting Mudcats 5-3 in the North Division wild card game Monday, July 26. St. Joseph now advances to play the A’s for the North Division title tonight, July 27, at 7 p.m. in Clarinda.
In the South Division, the Sedalia Bombers finished atop the standings with a 20-17 record. The Joplin Outlaws collected a 5-3 home win over the Jefferson Renegades in the South Division wild card game Monday. Therefore, the Outlaws advance to battle the Bombers Tuesday in the divisional round.
The winners of the two divisional championships will battle in a best of three series that gets underway Thursday, July 29, and could extend through Saturday, July 31, if all three games are required.
Clarinda capped off the regular season by thrilling the home fans Saturday night with an eight-run eighth inning to break open what had been a 6-6 tie against the Mudcats. Ryan David paced the A’s attack with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in against Chillicothe.
Jeff Clarke and Isaiah Marquez each plated two runs in the contest. The A’s finished with 13 hits as a team.
Blake Ignaciak tossed the final two innings against the Mudcats to pick up the win. He yielded one unearned run on one hit and struck out two.
The A’s and Mudcats also squared off Friday, July 23, in Chillicothe. Clarinda jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back as the A’s cruised to a 14-3 victory.
Clarinda struck for four runs in the top of the first inning and crossed the plate four more times in the third inning to extend the lead to 9-1. After collected three more runs in the fifth, the A’s capped of the impressive showing with a pair of runs in the seventh.
Trevor Andrews, Taylon Mullins-Ohm, Patrick McGinn and Dylan Bailey each knocked in two runs on the night. Mullins-Ohm and Travis Welker led the team with three hits apiece, while Welker also scored four of the Clarinda runs.
Keean Allen got the start for the A’s and went six innings to earn the win. He allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits. Desmond Cabanilla worked the final frame. He held Chillicothe scoreless in the bottom of the seventh inning despite issuing two free passes. Cabanilla countered the walks with two strikeouts.
The Clarinda A’s added two more wins to their season total and completed a season sweep of St. Joe with a doubleheader sweep of the Mustangs Thursday, July 22, in St. Joe.
The A’s won the opener 7-1 and then took the nightcap 3-2 to finish 8-0 against the Mustangs this season.
The opener was the resumption of a suspended game that saw the A’s leading 5-0 in the second inning and saw the A’s add single runs in the sixth and seventh frames of the seven inning contest.
Steve Spurgeon Jr. earned the complete game win for the A’s, giving up four hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out three.
Mullins-Ohm and David led the A’s with two hits each while the two combined for five RBIs. Mullins-Ohm, Welker and Mason Maners all scored two runs each.
The A’s managed just four hits in the nightcap and had to barely hang on for a 3-2 win.
Welker singled in Maners in the sixth inning to extend the Clarinda lead to 3-1. That was a big insurance run as St. Joe put up a run in the home seventh, which was the final inning. Jonathan Carlos came out of the bullpen and hit the first batter. He then gave up a walk, an RBI single and another walk to load the bases with nobody out in a one-run game. A line drive to Welker at shortstop resulted in a huge double play and then a fly ball to center got the A’s out of the huge jam and allowed them to hang on for the win.
Reid Fagerstrom earned the win on the mound. He struck out four over six innings and gave up five hits, four walks and one earned run.
Clarinda’s other two runs came in the fourth inning. Clarke and Isaac Lopez both doubled to start the inning. Lopez then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Maners.
Lopez and Maners finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI each.
Maners’ two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Clarinda A’s to a 5-3 win over Des Moines Wednesday, July 21.
The score was tied at three going into the home eighth and the A’s hadn’t scored since the second inning when McGinn knocked a ball that just clipped the tip of the Des Moines shortstop’s glove as he jumped to try to make the catch. McGinn ended up at second base with a double. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. The second strikeout of the inning brought Maners to the plate and he slapped the ball into shallow right field, scoring two.
“It’s kind of the way these guys have played all year,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said on Maners’ big hit. “I’m surprised we didn’t answer back because we have been doing that all year when teams score on us, but it didn’t happen (Wednesday).”
The Clarinda offense looked good early.
The A’s opened the game with singles from Maners and Welker. Andrews lifted a fly ball to center field to score Maners and then Mullins-Ohm singled in Welker for a 2-0 lead.
The A’s added another run in the second inning when Isaac Lopez drew a walk with one out. He advanced to third on Marquez’s single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Maners.
“We started well offensively,” Eberly said. “We had good at-bats, but we’re not doing some of the little things that we were earlier this season. We’re not taking pitches when we have guys on that can run.”
The A’s had at least one runner on base every inning but one between the third and seventh, but couldn’t score.
Des Moines, meanwhile, answered back with two runs in the third inning off of A’s starting pitcher Cameron Hood. A walk and a wild pitch on a strikeout gave Des Moines runners at the corners to start the inning. A double and a sacrifice fly plated both runners bringing Des Moines within 3-2.
A pair of walks led to a run for the Peak Prospects in the sixth, tying the game.
“(Hood) struggled a bit,” Eberly said. “His first two innings were good, but then he started walking people and free bases equals runs.”
Ryan Wentz came on in relief to get the final out of the sixth and then finished the game. He gave up just one hit while striking out three in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
“(Wentz) threw well,” Eberly said. “He has found all of his pitches. He’s gaining confidence and it’s good to see. He has a good live arm and should help us down the stretch.”
Hood struck out two in 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and four walks to go with the three runs.
Maners finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead the bats. Mullins-Ohm added two hits and an RBI while Welker ended with two hits and a run scored.
The A’s nearly let a five-run lead get away in a 7-6 home win over St. Joe Tuesday, July 20.
After the Mustangs scored the game’s first run in the second inning, Clarinda scored twice in the home second to take the lead and added four in the fourth for a 6-1 advantage.
St. Joe answered back with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Clarinda added what turned into a huge insurance run in the eighth as the Mustangs scored one in the ninth for the final margin.
Welker led the Clarinda bats with three of the team’s 14 hits. Ryan Gamboa, McGinn, Andrews and Lopez all added two hits while Ryan David contributed three RBIs.
Chris Paruleski earned the win. He struck out five Mustangs in 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, five walks and three runs, one earned.
Brennan Sefrit came on and pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, giving up two unearned runs, before Blake Ignaciak worked the ninth for the save.