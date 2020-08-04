The schedules for the upcoming football season have been released by our four coverage area schools.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced, Friday, July 24, that the regular season would be shortened to seven games, with each team able to opt out of the first two weeks if they choose to. Every team will then qualify for the postseason.

Shenandoah, Clarinda and Sidney will play two non-district games to start the season, followed by their five district games. All seven of Stanton/Essex’s games will be district contests.

The first game for each team is Friday, Aug. 28 with the playoffs beginning Oct. 16.

Each team’s schedule is below with kick off time scheduled for 7 p.m. for each game.

Clarinda

Aug. 28 – at Treynor

Sept. 4 – Panorama

Sept. 11 – Red Oak

Sept. 18 – at Atlantic

Sept. 25 – Shenandoah (Homecoming)

Oct. 2 – at Greene County

Oct. 9 – at Des Moines Christian

Shenandoah

Aug. 28 – at AHSTW

Sept. 4 – Sidney

Sept. 11 – at Des Moines Christian

Sept. 18 – Red Oak

Sept. 25 – at Clarinda

Oct. 2 – Atlantic (Homecoming)

Oct. 9 – Greene County

Sidney

Aug. 28 – West Monona

Sept. 4 – at Shenandoah

Sept. 11 – Tri-Center

Sept. 18 – AHSTW

Sept. 25 – at Riverside

Oct. 2 – at Southwest Valley

Oct. 9 – St. Albert

Stanton/Essex

Aug. 28 – East Union

Sept. 4 – East Mills

Sept. 11 – at Bedford

Sept. 18 – Griswold (Homecoming)

Sept. 25 – at Fremont-Mills

Oct. 2 – Lenox (Essex Homecoming)

Oct. 9 – at CAM

