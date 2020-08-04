The schedules for the upcoming football season have been released by our four coverage area schools.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced, Friday, July 24, that the regular season would be shortened to seven games, with each team able to opt out of the first two weeks if they choose to. Every team will then qualify for the postseason.
Shenandoah, Clarinda and Sidney will play two non-district games to start the season, followed by their five district games. All seven of Stanton/Essex’s games will be district contests.
The first game for each team is Friday, Aug. 28 with the playoffs beginning Oct. 16.
Each team’s schedule is below with kick off time scheduled for 7 p.m. for each game.
Clarinda
Aug. 28 – at Treynor
Sept. 4 – Panorama
Sept. 11 – Red Oak
Sept. 18 – at Atlantic
Sept. 25 – Shenandoah (Homecoming)
Oct. 2 – at Greene County
Oct. 9 – at Des Moines Christian
Shenandoah
Aug. 28 – at AHSTW
Sept. 4 – Sidney
Sept. 11 – at Des Moines Christian
Sept. 18 – Red Oak
Sept. 25 – at Clarinda
Oct. 2 – Atlantic (Homecoming)
Oct. 9 – Greene County
Sidney
Aug. 28 – West Monona
Sept. 4 – at Shenandoah
Sept. 11 – Tri-Center
Sept. 18 – AHSTW
Sept. 25 – at Riverside
Oct. 2 – at Southwest Valley
Oct. 9 – St. Albert
Stanton/Essex
Aug. 28 – East Union
Sept. 4 – East Mills
Sept. 11 – at Bedford
Sept. 18 – Griswold (Homecoming)
Sept. 25 – at Fremont-Mills
Oct. 2 – Lenox (Essex Homecoming)
Oct. 9 – at CAM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.