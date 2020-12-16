Stanton voter questions what action Costello has taken since election

Vicky Rossander, Stanton

Senator Costello, as you have now been re-elected, I wanted to find out how you are working to help your constituents here in southwest Iowa.

Have you contacted our local hospital administrators to find out how they are doing during this ongoing pandemic? Do they have enough personal protective equipment? Are they struggling financially due to loss of elective procedures? Are they short staffed due to employees testing positive for Covid?

Have you contacted our local county auditors to find out how this past election went? Did they have any problems with mail-in ballots? Did they have enough poll workers? Did their tabulation machines work correctly?

Have you contacted our local school superintendents to find out how our schools are doing? Do they have enough technology for their students to learn effectively from home? Do they have the needed cleaning products to keep our school building sanitized? Do they have enough substitute teachers to cover for staff who have become infected?