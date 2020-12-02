Retiring director takes pride in success of Clarinda Foundation

Retirement is a bittersweet milestone for me. I have truly enjoyed my time with the Clarinda Foundation since February 2012 and that is why you may see me back in the office from time to time.
I am pleased to say that the Foundation has become a catalyst in the community for many projects that have enhanced the quality of life for our residents and guests alike. I can’t think of a better avenue for people to give back to the community they love than through the Foundation.
Being born and raised in Clarinda is not the only motive for my passion, it is the people that I have known over the years and those that I may have just met for the first time. I like to think the “something special” we have here in Clarinda is our people. I will miss the countless individuals that I have met and worked with through the Foundation and I wish them all well.
I have been blessed to have worked with the some of the best Board members anyone could ask for over the years, they have always provided direction, education, and support when I needed it. The Foundation’s Board members are passionate about the community and take their fiscal responsibility very seriously, wanting only the best for our community.
Since January 2020 I have been working with my successor, Beckie Tunnicliff Finch whom I feel will do an excellent job here at the Foundation. Also, recently Jessica Hoppmann has joined the Foundation staff as the administrative assistant. I am leaving the Foundation in good hands!
As for me, I plan to spend time enjoying life with my husband Jon as he continues to farm. We are privileged to have three adult children with two of them and their families residing in Clarinda and 1 and his family recently relocating to Panhandle, Texas. We have been blessed with six beautiful grandchildren that range from ages 8 to 18 and two adorable bonus granddaughters ages 6 and 10. These kids keep us very busy and on our toes at all times. We are fortunate that we have my parents and Jon’s mother living here in Clarinda that we can hang out with. Hopefully, we will find time to do some traveling and do a few things we have not previously had the opportunity to do.
I wish the very best to the Clarinda Foundation Board and staff in the future!
