Retiring director takes pride in success of Clarinda Foundation

Retirement is a bittersweet milestone for me. I have truly enjoyed my time with the Clarinda Foundation since February 2012 and that is why you may see me back in the office from time to time.

I am pleased to say that the Foundation has become a catalyst in the community for many projects that have enhanced the quality of life for our residents and guests alike. I can’t think of a better avenue for people to give back to the community they love than through the Foundation.

Being born and raised in Clarinda is not the only motive for my passion, it is the people that I have known over the years and those that I may have just met for the first time. I like to think the “something special” we have here in Clarinda is our people. I will miss the countless individuals that I have met and worked with through the Foundation and I wish them all well.

I have been blessed to have worked with the some of the best Board members anyone could ask for over the years, they have always provided direction, education, and support when I needed it. The Foundation’s Board members are passionate about the community and take their fiscal responsibility very seriously, wanting only the best for our community.