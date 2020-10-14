Reader encourages people to vote

Doris McKinnon, Clarinda

We Americans have such a rich heritage founded in God and His word. Our pioneer forefathers were adamant about seeking wisdom and guidance from the Creator of the universe as they met to discuss and form our constitution. We must cherish our freedoms we often take for granted. As we near that special day to cast our individual vote, may we recall all that our great country stands for and the daily freedoms we enjoy.

What a privilege we have as Americans! Nov. 3, our country’s day, marked for choosing our leaders, is fast approaching. Hopefully all Americans who have voting rights will exercise this privilege no matter what their party might be ... Republican, Democrat or independent. I am urging all who have this privilege to fulfill their duty by going to the polls or mailing your absentee ballot. Be sure you know the rules governing your voting rights. Fill in the proper square for your chosen candidate. If a write-in vote is your choice, be sure to spell your candidate’s name correctly and also fill in the square adjacent to their name.

I have heard too many qualified voters make this statement - “No need for me to vote, my vote is cancelled by my spouse.” My fellow Americans, I sincerely urge you to exercise your very special privilege! May we each pray for liberty and justice for all. God bless America!