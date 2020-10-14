Former YSI official backs Biden

Jim Hindman, Westminster, MD.

My name is Jim Hindman, founder of Jiffy Lube International, and a very proud former Iowa citizen. I attended and played football at Central High School and Morningside College. I now live in Maryland, but always had a great fondness for my home state.

The kindness I received during the early years of my life I hope was repaid in the work I did to establish Youth Services International in Clarinda. I spent my time assisting troubled youth, in which I was one while growing up in Iowa.

Throughout history, Americans have cared for and supported one another just as the good people of Iowa have done. However, I have grave concerns about our country’s future. We need positive guidance to keep America strong and headed in the right freedom-seeking direction.

I hope the negative aspects of the current administration will soon end. I believe Joe Biden would be a more desirable and productive leader if he wins the election.

As a former Iowa citizen, I feel the central attitude of Joe Biden and his team will be a positive one. I have always felt that the good of the people was first and foremost. We need leadership in the White House to make life better for every American citizen.

Please consider the citizens throughout our country who deserve to have leadership that puts the people first. I hope and pray Joe Biden is elected as our next President to get America back on track.