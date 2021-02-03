Area resident views Senate Files as bad for schools, rural economics

Pat Shipley, Nodaway
To the editor,
Senate File 159 and Senate File 160, moved quickly through the Iowa Legislature. Neither bill is good for Iowa schools and rural economics.
SF 159 passed in the Iowa Senate and will now move to the House. If passed in both Houses, public money will be diverted to non-public schools. There is no rationale for the action. It introduces vouchers, expansion of charter schools, change open enrollment dates, enrollment counting practices, and redirecting other monies that have been earmarked for teachers and teacher leaders. The Legislature would like you to believe that it won’t impact our area and the cost factor is minor. Perhaps not this year, but this legislation can be expanded in subsequent years. Iowa has open enrollment which has been in place for many years; there is no need to expand further. Talk to your local Board and Superintendents about this issue; they don’t support it either. It’s wrong for Iowa. Please contact your Iowa House of Representative member urging him/her to defeat the bill.
SF 160 was passed by both the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives on January 28, 2021 and signed by Governor Reynolds in just a little over a week. SF 160 cuts to the heart of a School Board’s local control, a “sacred” concept in Iowa for decades. School Boards oversee the working of their districts. Everyone believe students should be in school if safe. The safety of the staff and students is the responsibility of the local school board. This bill overrides the Board’s responsibility. Local Boards know the community circumstances in which they serve. This legislation usurped the local School Board’s authority to make those decisions placing it in the Governor’s Office and the Department of Education. It is now law and it’s wrong for Iowa.
Similar legislation has been proposed in neighboring states. Neither bill is good for Iowa’s students or public education nor were they supported by Boards, administrators, or educators. SF 159 will damage the public education system Iowa has been proud to provide. SF 160 damaged the premise of local control. Both are wrong for Iowa. Remain alert. The intention is to move this quickly before most of the public can react. Please ask questions. Contact your House of Representatives member.