Follow the science and data: get kids safely back in school

Governor Reynolds has led the way on this issue—signing legislation to require safe, in-person learning in our state’s public school system. Unfortunately, many politicians across the country are more loyal to Left-wing special interests than the well-being of our kids, and have failed to take this commonsense step. That’s why—at the federal level—I’m helping lead an effort that will get our kids back in school.

The Put Students First Act of 2021 would prohibit federal funding to schools that do not provide an in-person learning option by April 30, 2021. This is a matter of emotional and academic development and the mental health of our kiddos, as well as the well-being of working families. I’m proud to be a part of this effort that puts our children first.

In addition to the impact on our kids, the closure of schools and child care centers has disproportionately impacted women, most notably moms. An analysis from the National Women’s Law Center found that 275,000 women left the workforce in January alone—with many staying home to care for their kids and often becoming their de-facto teachers and tutors. Women across the country have made enormous strides in all fields of service, and our moms shouldn’t be forced to put their careers on hold because our schools are failing to do their jobs.