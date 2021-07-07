Still going crazy over game shows

Some of the other games I enjoyed were Bullseye, Clock Game, Dice Game and of course Plinko. Then of course, there was the Showcase Showdown. I remember watching with my parents and each of us writing down our guesses for the two prizes packages to see who would get the closest to the actual price. However, it was not enough to simply win one of the prize packages. If you were a real player, you had to be close enough to the cost to steal the other package as well.

As I grew older, my interest turned more to trivia related games like The $10,000 Pyramid, Password, The Joker’s Wild and Press Your Luck. I also enjoyed Card Sharks and Name That Tune, even though my musical knowledge is rather lacking.

But without question, the king of all trivia games is Jeopardy. Although I don’t watch it as much today, when I was in high school I watched it every day and I believe I held my own.

On more than one occasion I had my grandmother, relatives or friends tell me I should be on a game show. It was always a dream I quietly held in the back of my mind. Of course that dream did not become a reality, but it is still fun to wonder “what if?”