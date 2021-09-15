Snapshots in time teach lessons we can’t forget

However, that idea changed last week when I had the honor and privilege of interviewing Nick Ut. A photographer with the Associated Press for more 51 years, Ut began his career by spending 10 years covering the Vietnam War.

In 1973, Ut was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in spot news photography for his picture of 9-year-old Kim Phuc fleeing her village during a napalm attack. As Ut explained to me during our interview, the napalm burnt the clothes, and horrifically the skin beneath, off her young body.

However, the significance of this story extends well beyond a split second captured on a roll of film. For as soon as he took the photo, Ut put his camera away and rushed to help the girl.

Ut rushed the girl, and many other children injured in the bombing, to the nearest hospital. I then listened in disbelief as Ut said the doctor and nurse at the hospital initially refused to treat Kim and told him to take her to Saigon. Knowing she would never survive the trip to Saigon, Ut raised his Associated Press credentials and demanded they care for the girl or he would expose their refusal to the world.

I had chills and could not help but shudder as the reality of his words sank in for me. I marveled at the courage and determination Ut -- who was only 21-years-old at the time -- showed in the face of a true life or death situation.