Playing in my own fantasy world

There are a couple of key differences between fantasy football and fantasy football. The most obvious is the football season consists of only 16 games compared to 162 games for baseball. The other key difference is you play a head to head game against another team in your league and compile a win-loss record instead of being ranked in the statistical categories in baseball.

In 2003, a friend and I established the Page County Football league. As interest in the game increased, we created two more leagues. The three leagues each have slight rules differences and player selection methods that create unique their own unique challenges.

Ultimately, I was invited to join two other football leagues that I have now participated in for several years. Along the way I have enjoyed various levels of success, which is what draws me back year after year.

For all the chaos associated with sports in 2020 due to the threat of COVID-19, this has undoubtedly been my most successful season of fantasy football. I made the playoffs in all five of my primary leagues. I won one league championship and was playing in the finals of two others Sunday.