Legislation shows fluid nature of national politics

Similarly, the Jan. 6 edition of the Shenandoah Valley News had been published with the story about the bill not being signed. The Shenandoah Valley News ran a corrected story explaining the unfortunate circumstances that transpired in its Jan. 9 edition and an updated version of the story confirming the signing appears in today’s Clarinda Herald-Journal.

In my 27 year career, this was the first time I knew an article that appeared in our paper was incorrect. However, there is no one to blame for the article that appeared last week. The staff with Axne’s office relayed the facts as they knew them Tuesday morning about the bill and I reported those facts. When those facts changed, everyone involved took immediate action inform our readers, and the public in general, of those changes.

It was simply a matter of unfortunate timing. Had the reports been received Monday and Tuesday, the corrected information could have been presented last week. If the initial report had been received Tuesday afternoon, that version of the story would not have made it to print.