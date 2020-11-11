Finding your fortress of solitude

The show must go on.
Cardinal Theatre cast and crew members learned this lesson Nov. 6 as they were preparing for opening night of their fall main stage production “Same Room, Different Story” at Clarinda High School. However, with a rising number COVID-19 cases being reported in Page County, the decision was made to not present the play in front of a live audience.
Instead, a live stream of the production was offered online. As a result, the actors presented the play to a virtually empty house. I am sure this decision came as a surprise to the cast, crew and community members planning to attend the play. Yet, I believe taking a cautious approach was the prudent choice given the circumstances.
Although it is unfortunate the cast and crew did not get the opportunity to experience the reaction of a live audience, that does not diminish the hard work that went into preparing for the production.
Wearing my mask as required, I had the opportunity to attend the dress rehearsal Nov. 5 and take pictures of the show. I was one of only a handful of people in the auditorium for the performance and I did not see any signs that the actors impacted by the absence of spectators.
I found the play to be enjoyable and at the same time thought-provoking. The play featured a series of brief portrayals of the situations and conversations that can take place in a teenager’s bedroom. Some of the portrayals were fun and others were sad, but the situations were something the audience, virtual or not, could relate to.
When I was a teenager, my bedroom was not my place of solitude. Instead, my place to get away from my parents or spend time with my friends was the basement.
Watching the play brought back some great memories of the hours my friends and I spent together doing our homework in my basement. I also remember the evenings and weekends we spent playing games, shooting pool and just simply talking about the events of our lives.
When I needed time away from people to sort out my thoughts, the basement is where I headed. It wasn’t elaborate, but it was comfortable. When I would climb the flight of steps leading to our kitchen it seemed like I was climbing back into my life and I had a better understanding of the reality that awaited me at the top.
I think it is good for people to have their own special place. You can share that place with your family or friends from time to time, but at the end of the day it is still yours. It is the place you can go to gather your thoughts and find a sense of calm that allows you to move forward with whatever challenges you are facing.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!