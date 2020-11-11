Finding your fortress of solitude

The show must go on.

Cardinal Theatre cast and crew members learned this lesson Nov. 6 as they were preparing for opening night of their fall main stage production “Same Room, Different Story” at Clarinda High School. However, with a rising number COVID-19 cases being reported in Page County, the decision was made to not present the play in front of a live audience.

Instead, a live stream of the production was offered online. As a result, the actors presented the play to a virtually empty house. I am sure this decision came as a surprise to the cast, crew and community members planning to attend the play. Yet, I believe taking a cautious approach was the prudent choice given the circumstances.

Although it is unfortunate the cast and crew did not get the opportunity to experience the reaction of a live audience, that does not diminish the hard work that went into preparing for the production.

Wearing my mask as required, I had the opportunity to attend the dress rehearsal Nov. 5 and take pictures of the show. I was one of only a handful of people in the auditorium for the performance and I did not see any signs that the actors impacted by the absence of spectators.