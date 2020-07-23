TORNHOLM, ELSIE

Elsie Tornholm Red Oak, Iowa Apr. 20, 1926 - July 12, 2020 Elsie Elizabeth Tornholm, the daughter of Axel and Anna (Anderson) Carlson was born April 20, 1926 in Lincoln Township of Montgomery County, Iowa. She passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, Iowa at the age of 94 years, 2 months, and 23 days. Elsie was baptized on February 13, 1927 and accepted the Lord as her personal savior in September of 1939. In 1940, she was confirmed at the First Covenant Church in Red Oak. Elsie lived for the Lord, as best she knew how and could, her entire life. She attended grade school, 1st thru 7th at Mt. Pleasant #4, Grant Township, 8th grade and 4 years of high school in Red Oak, graduating in 1944. After, graduation she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. F.R. Wolf and in the bookkeeping department of Thos D. Murphy Co. Elsie was united in marriage to Leonard Tornholm on May 12, 1947 in Red Oak, Iowa. They first lived southwest of Red Oak for 7 years, then southeast of Red Oak for 7 years, before making their home for the next 27 years in Taylor County, IA. As they moved from farm to farm, they also attended three different churches: First Covenant Church in Red Oak, Methodist Church in New Market and Hillside Missionary Church in Clarinda. Elsie taught Sunday school and was involved with the ladies groups in all three churches. Elsie and Leonard retired from farming and moved to Red Oak in 1991. While she was busy raising her children, Elsie grew large gardens and canned 200-300 quarts of fruits and vegetables every year. Later as the children left home, she worked the fields and chores alongside with Leonard. Elsie was currently a member of the First Covenant Church in Red Oak. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard on May 16, 2008; sisters: Aina Olson and husband Martin, and Ruth Lundstedt and husband Gerald; brothers: Paul Carlson and wife Norma, and Joseph Carlson and wife Pauline; and sister-in-law, Marian Carlson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.