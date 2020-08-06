KIRCHNER, DEBORAH

Deborah Kirchner Braddyville, Iowa Oct. 23, 1956 - July 28, 2020 Deborah Kirchner, 63, of Braddyville, Iowa entered into peace Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence in Braddyville, Iowa. Graveside funeral Services were held 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa. Open visitation was held 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Deborah Ann Kirchner was born October 23, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa. Her parents were James Ashey and Donna Foes. Deb grew up in the Red Oak/Stanton area and graduated from Stanton with the class of 1975. She attended the Iowa Western Community College Nursing program in Clarinda and received her CNA in 1975 and graduated with her LPN in 1976. Deb was a caring, dedicated nurse working in the health care industry at Westridge Care Center (now Azria Health) in Clarinda for 40 years. The residents and staff were very important to her and became a second family. Deb was an avid bowler and also enjoyed camping, fishing and raising a big garden. Her greatest enjoyment was supporting her grandchildren in all of their school and sporting events. Deb was a BIG fan of Jay Hawk basketball and all of the Iowa Hawkeye sports. Preceding Deb in death were her parents, James and Donna Ashey; brother, Donald Shrum. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michelle Sunderman and husband Chad of Clarinda, Iowa, Stacy Hale and husband Richard Hale of Clarinda, Iowa and Cameron Kirchner of Braddyville, Iowa; grandchildren, Mercedez, Aziah, Ryplee, Shayliah, Sierra, Alexandrea and Conner; sister, brother, Mike Ashey and wife Linda of Red Oak, Iowa; sister, Pam Miller and brother, Charles Shurm; mother-in-law, Gretchen Kirchner of Braddyville, Iowa; nieces; nephews and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.